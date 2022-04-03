Complete Events Guide To EDC Week 2022

Planning to attend this year’s EDC Week 2022 and not sure which events to join? We have got you covered with our complete guide to EDC Week’s phase one of the events taking place at iconic venues across Las Vegas including XS, Hakkasan, Marquee, Omnia, Wet Republic, Encore Beach Club, Zouk, Liquid Pool, Lucky Day and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. With Insomniac recently delivering an impressive phase one artist lineup featuring globally recognized artists such as deadmau5, Porter Robinson, Diplo, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and many more, EDC Week 2022 is about to go off and we are as excited as you are to join in on a selection of the world-class events starting on May 18-24.

Wednesday, May 18

TBA

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Lowkey Feat. Cloonee & Guests

Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: $20:00 USD

Partiboi69

Location and Time: Discopussy at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00 USD

Thursday, May 19

Above & Beyond

Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $30.00 USD

Bassrush Pool Party (Lineup TBA)

Location and Time: Daylight Beach Club at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $40.00 USD

Porter Robinson

Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

TBA

Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00 USD

Timmy Trumpet

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

EDC Week Rave with Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, and Moritz Haufbauer

Location and Time: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center at 9:00 PM

Age: 18+

Price: Tier 1 $35.00 USD

EDC Week Afterhours Thursday with Brett Rubin and Aerial Grey

Location and Time: Terrace Afterhours at 2:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00 USD

Alan Walker

Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Elrow

Location and Time: XS at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $45.00 USD Male: $65.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD

ILLENIUM

Location and Time: OMNIA at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $50.00 USD Male: $75.00 USD

Tiësto

Location and Time: Zouk at 10:30 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

Photo Credits: Insomniac Facebook Page

Friday, May 20

DJ Snake

Location and Time: AYU Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $40.00 USD

FISHER

Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

Kaskade

Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

TBA

Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00

Vintage Culture

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Deux Twins

Location and Time: Encore Beach Club at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $35.00 USD Male: $55.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD

Eric D-Lux

Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Justin Credible

Location and Time: Jewel Nightclub at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Martin Garrix

Location and Time: OMNIA at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

deadmau5

Location and Time: Zouk at 10:30 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

EDC Week Afterhours Friday with Nick Warren, Riley Bee, and Christopher James

Location and Time: Terrace Afterhours at 2:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00 USD

Saturday, May 21

Alesso

Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

Chris Lake

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Martin Garrix

Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

TBA

Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Tiësto

Location and Time: Ayu Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $50.00 USD Male: $75.00 USD

Armin van Buuren

Location and Time: OMNIA at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

DJ Pauly D

Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

Loud Luxury

Location and Time: Hakkasan at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Meduza

Location and Time: Encore Beach Club at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $35.00 USD Male: $55.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD

Murda Beatz

Location and Time: Jewel at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

EDC Afterhours Saturday with Brett Rubin and Steve Walker (Special Guest TBA)

Location and Time: Terrace Afterhours at 2:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00 USD

Sunday, May 22

Armin van Buuren

Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

Cash Cash

Location and Time: AYU Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Nora En Pure

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Steve Aoki

Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD

TBA

Location and Time: Liquid Pool Lounge at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00

Diplo

Location and Time: XS at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $35.00 USD Male: $65.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD

Drenched After Dark

Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Monday, May 23

SIDEPIECE

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Steve Aoki

Location and Time: Jewel at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD

Tuesday, May 24

Techno Taco Tuesday

Location and Time: Lucky Day at 6:32 PM

Age: 21+

Price: TBA



Be sure to grab your tickets to the events soon and let us know which ones you will be attending in the comments below. For additional information on EDC Week 2022, click here.

Photo Credits: Insomniac Facebook Page