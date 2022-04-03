Complete Events Guide To EDC Week 2022
Planning to attend this year’s EDC Week 2022 and not sure which events to join? We have got you covered with our complete guide to EDC Week’s phase one of the events taking place at iconic venues across Las Vegas including XS, Hakkasan, Marquee, Omnia, Wet Republic, Encore Beach Club, Zouk, Liquid Pool, Lucky Day and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. With Insomniac recently delivering an impressive phase one artist lineup featuring globally recognized artists such as deadmau5, Porter Robinson, Diplo, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and many more, EDC Week 2022 is about to go off and we are as excited as you are to join in on a selection of the world-class events starting on May 18-24.
Wednesday, May 18
TBA
Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Lowkey Feat. Cloonee & Guests
Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: $20:00 USD
Partiboi69
Location and Time: Discopussy at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: $20.00 USD
Thursday, May 19
Above & Beyond
Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $30.00 USD
Bassrush Pool Party (Lineup TBA)
Location and Time: Daylight Beach Club at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $40.00 USD
Porter Robinson
Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
TBA
Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $20.00 USD
Timmy Trumpet
Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
EDC Week Rave with Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, and Moritz Haufbauer
Location and Time: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center at 9:00 PM
Age: 18+
Price: Tier 1 $35.00 USD
EDC Week Afterhours Thursday with Brett Rubin and Aerial Grey
Location and Time: Terrace Afterhours at 2:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $20.00 USD
Alan Walker
Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Elrow
Location and Time: XS at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $45.00 USD Male: $65.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD
ILLENIUM
Location and Time: OMNIA at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $50.00 USD Male: $75.00 USD
Tiësto
Location and Time: Zouk at 10:30 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
Photo Credits: Insomniac Facebook Page
Friday, May 20
DJ Snake
Location and Time: AYU Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $40.00 USD
FISHER
Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
Kaskade
Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
TBA
Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $20.00
Vintage Culture
Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Deux Twins
Location and Time: Encore Beach Club at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $35.00 USD Male: $55.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD
Eric D-Lux
Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Justin Credible
Location and Time: Jewel Nightclub at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Martin Garrix
Location and Time: OMNIA at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
deadmau5
Location and Time: Zouk at 10:30 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
EDC Week Afterhours Friday with Nick Warren, Riley Bee, and Christopher James
Location and Time: Terrace Afterhours at 2:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $20.00 USD
Saturday, May 21
Alesso
Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
Chris Lake
Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Martin Garrix
Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
TBA
Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Tiësto
Location and Time: Ayu Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $50.00 USD Male: $75.00 USD
Armin van Buuren
Location and Time: OMNIA at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
DJ Pauly D
Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
Loud Luxury
Location and Time: Hakkasan at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Meduza
Location and Time: Encore Beach Club at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $35.00 USD Male: $55.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD
Murda Beatz
Location and Time: Jewel at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
EDC Afterhours Saturday with Brett Rubin and Steve Walker (Special Guest TBA)
Location and Time: Terrace Afterhours at 2:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $20.00 USD
Sunday, May 22
Armin van Buuren
Location and Time: TAO Beach at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
Cash Cash
Location and Time: AYU Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Nora En Pure
Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Steve Aoki
Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $30.00 USD Male: $50.00 USD
TBA
Location and Time: Liquid Pool Lounge at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: $20.00
Diplo
Location and Time: XS at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $35.00 USD Male: $65.00 USD Expedited Entry: $100.00 USD
Drenched After Dark
Location and Time: Marquee Nightclub at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Monday, May 23
SIDEPIECE
Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Steve Aoki
Location and Time: Jewel at 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Price: Female: $20.00 USD Male: $30.00 USD
Tuesday, May 24
Techno Taco Tuesday
Location and Time: Lucky Day at 6:32 PM
Age: 21+
Price: TBA
Be sure to grab your tickets to the events soon and let us know which ones you will be attending in the comments below. For additional information on EDC Week 2022, click here.
