Crunkz returns with captivating new single ‘Memories’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 24

Continuing right from where he left off, Crunkz has just blessed fans alike with the most captivating of releases, entitled ‘Memories.’ Enforcing his signature sound in a way that is more than set to blow your mind, this latest production will have listeners feeling some type of way. As energetic as the next, each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection, whilst the soothing vocals act as the ultimate lead up to the most electrifying of drops. A true gem of a production, the Germany-based DJ/producer is more than set to reach global dominance, and we are all for it.

Deriving from a musical family, it comes to no surprise that Crunkz has been mastering his craft for quite some time now, and despite the young of his age, this fast-rising star is one that has caught the eye of some of the biggest names within the dance scene. Inspired by the likes of Tiësto, Hardwell and Dash Berlin when just naming a few, this up and coming artist has brought a fresh new sound with each of his releases, and in turn, has been amplifying House in the most thrilling of fashions. Having left a lasting impact when releasing hit singles in the form of ‘My Mind‘ and ‘Superlike,’ we can’t help but get excited with all the new music that is coming our way, and ‘Memories’ is yet another indication towards the prosperous musical career that awaits on the horizon.

“When I got the vocals for ‘Memories’, I felt immediately inspired and had the whole vision of the song in my head right away. My goal was to have a similar arrangement with two different drops as I did in my previous songs ‘Different’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’. I’ve met the guys from Kaluma on a songwriting camp last year, and we finalized the track together.” – Crunkz

Showing no signs of slowing down, this latest track is destined for nothing other than success, so be prepared to be enticed in the most thrilling of fashions. Out now under Kontor Records, be sure to check out ‘Memories’ in all its glory below, as we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on Crunkz and all his future endeavors within our community. In the meantime however, you can stay up to date with all things Crunkz, by following this rising star on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Crunkz (via Press)