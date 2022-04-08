David Guetta & Morten announce Future Rave residency at Hï Ibiza

By Ouranios Savva 4

Presenting their very own Future Rave sound, David Guetta and Morten have just been announced for an exclusive 18-week residency at Hï Ibiza. In what is set to be the most impressive of summer seasons on the White Isle, it only makes sense, that two of the most in demand artists’ on the planet, would be going back-to-back, and in turn, blessing party goers with the most electrifying of shows. Generating the most explosive of sound(s), the trail-blazing duo will be ensuring that their unique concept will be displayed in full force every Friday night, starting the 3rd of June, and coming to a close on the 30th of September.

Having joined forces in 2020 for the launch of Future Rave, both David Guetta and Morten have taken this immersive experience to even further heights, as their forward-thinking mix of underground sounds with festival-sized energy, has led to a now globally recognised genre. Infectious in every sense of the word, this highly-addictive and energetic sound has taken the dance scene by storm, with an array of mega-hits defining Future Rave as the current style of play that is directly associated with electronic dance music. More than set to offer a production for the ages, Hï Ibiza’s flagship status among Ibiza nightclubs’ will only further elevate the whole experience, as this residency is one you definitely do not want to miss out on.

Alongside the current Number 1 DJ in the world and his Future Rave collaborator, a number of A-list guests will also be ensuring the most explosive of experience’s, with party goers more than set to be immersed on a musical journey that meets no limits. Elevating their sound at any given chance, this latest residency is yet another stepping stone towards the expansion of this fresh new sound, and we are all for it. With this in mind, be sure to check out Hï Ibiza’s official website for any further information, ticket purchase, dates and times, as well as any general enquiries. Will you be joining the Future Rave madness this summer? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Rukes.com