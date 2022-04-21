David Guetta & Showtek’s anthem ‘Bad’ hits 1 billion views on YouTube

By Creighton Branch 25

Even after all these years, David Guetta still finds a way to set monumental records within music. His latest achievement comes as his collaboration with Showtek and Vassy ‘Bad’, an electronic music anthem, crosses the staggering number of 1 billion views on YouTube.

For somebody who most certainly does not need to prove any longer where his name sits amongst music’s greats, he continues to climb that mountain.

The video was released on April 10th, 2014, about a month after the original release date of the song. Guetta, Showtek and Vassy join what is known as the “Billion Views Club” and now join an elite list of just over 350 YouTube videos that have done the same. While this is Showtek and Vassy’s first time hitting this prestigious mark, this is the 4th go around for Guetta as his videos for “Hey Mama,” “Play Hard” and “Titanium” have all hit this milestone, an unprecedented achievement.

The video itself displays a comic book animation that depicts the story of a zombie apocalypse as they wage war while trying to take over the world. As they present their Michael Jackson “Thriller”-like dance moves, they come across a woman on a motorcycle that helps takes down the zombies. However, in the process, one of the members of the living dead falls in love with the woman, and they ride away on her motorcycle. It’s definitely one of the more unique videos, and that’s what makes it so entertaining.

The song is David Guetta at his finest and blends the influences of Showtek perfectly, along with the all-time catchy hook from Vassy. It’s no surprise this video has entered the club. The track continues to find a spot during Guetta’s sets and is one of the defining moments in recent electronic music history.

Rewatch David Guetta and Showtek’s classic “Bad” featuring Vassy below.

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook), Showtek (via Facebook)