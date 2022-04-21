David Guetta is bringing ‘F*** ME I’M FAMOUS!’ to Ushuaïa Ibiza in new summer residency

By Jack Spilsbury

David Guetta brings his iconic residency F*** ME I’M FAMOUS to Ushuaia Ibiza after 2-year hiatus. “It’s going to be a new experience for all of us”, says Guetta.

The legendary Grammy-award winning producer and Dj David Guetta is a name everyone has heard of, known around the world for being the mastermind behind humongous his the likes of ‘Bed’, ‘When Love Takes Over’ and new track ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ in collaboration with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson. It comes as no surprise David Guetta is back on the island of Ibiza this summer in a brand new residency presenting his infamous F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! live shows.

F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! is a staple of the white isle ever since it started in 2003 with a stellar lineup and insane musical production, 2022 is no different as David Guetta will be bringing the live show and residency to Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of the most iconic nightlife spots on the island and the world. Running every Monday from June 6th to October 3rd to the famous open-air club. Promising ahead of the time visuals via star-striking light shows and world-renowned performers and dancers, F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! is truly the place to be this summer. David Guetta himself discusses the residency when he states:

I have been bringing this party to Ibiza for many years now and somehow it just gets more special every season. This summer I’m over the moon to bring F*** Me I’m Famous! to Ushuaïa Ibiza. It’s going to be a new experience for all of us. I am bringing a lot of inspiring DJs and friends to play this season, and since it’s the first in two years, it’s sure to go off with a bang!”

Tickets for this sensation new David Guetta residency in Ushuaïa Ibizaare on sale now and you can purchase them via the club’s official website here. Make sure to let us know if you expect to catch a F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! show this summer.

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook)