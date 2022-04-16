Disney announces Daft Punk’s “TRON: Legacy” vinyl reissues
To celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the original TRON movie, Disney announced new vinyl pressings of all the franchise’s soundtrack albums. This includes the original TRON’s score composed by legendary Wendy Carlos, 2010’s ‘TRON:Legacy’ score composed by Daft Punk and the 2011 remix album ‘TRON:Legacy Reconfigured’, which included reworks of music from M83, Avicii, The Glitch Mob and many others. The vinyl pressings will be out on May 27th this year via UMC/Walt Disney Records, and are currently available for pre-order worldwide.
Wendy Carlos, who was previously known for her accomplishments on ‘Clockwork Orange’ and ‘The Shining’, worked on TRON’s soundtrack using Moog synthesizer – the world’s first commercial synthesizer which she helped create, a GDS digital synthesizer and London Philharmonic Orchestra. She is also known to be one of the first public figures to come out as a transgender woman.
‘TRON:Legacy’ was the first and only movie score from Daft Punk. Recorded in London’s AIR Studios with an 85-piece orchestra, the soundtrack took 2 years to create and reached Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart upon release. For the 11-year anniversary of the movie release, in late 2021, the album reclaimed that position when the robots rereleased the soundtrack vinyl with exclusive additional tracks such as ‘Sea of Simulation’ and ‘Reflections’. Remix album ‘TRON: Legacy Reconfigured’ was released a year after the sequel. It featured the French duo’s reworkings of songs from artists like Avicii, M83, Boys Noize, The Glitch Mob and Kaskade, and reached No.1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart.
The robots were rumored to work on Tron’s sequel currently in development – ‘TRON:Ares’. The rumors however fell apart once Daft Punk announced their split in February 2021. However, the duo keeps on giving to their fanbase and still remain topical ever since.
Find the tracklists of all three ‘TRON’ reissues down below. You can pre-order all three vinyl pressings here.
TRON Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
Side A
01. Creation of TRON
02. Only Solutions (Journey)
03. We’ve Got Company
04. Wormhole
05. Ring Game and Escape
06. Water Music and Tronaction
07. TRON Scherzo
08. Miracle and Magician
09. Magic Landings
10. Theme from TRON
11. 1990’s Theme (Journey)
Side B
01. Love Theme
02. Tower Music – Let Us Pray
03. Light Sailer
04. Sea of Simulation
05. A New TRON and the MCP
06. Anthem
07. Ending Titles
TRON: Legacy Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Overture
02. The Grid
03. The Son of Flynn
04. Recognizer
05. Armory
06. Arena
07. Rinzler
08. The Game Has Changed
09. Outlands
LP1 – Side B
01. Adagio For TRON
02. Nocturne
03. End of Line
04. Derezzed
05. Fall
06. Solar Sailer
07. Rectifier
08. Disc Wars
LP2 – Side C
01. C.L.U.
02. Arrival
03. Flynn Lives
04. TRON Legacy (End Titles)
05. Finale
LP2 – Side D
01. Sea of Simulation
02. Encom Part II
03. Encom Part I
04. Round One
05. Castor
06. Reflections
07. Sunrise Prelude
TRON: Legacy Reconfigured Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Derezzed (Remixed by The Glitch Mob)
02. Fall (Remixed by M83 VS Big Black Delta)
03. The Grid (Remixed by The Crystal Method)
04. Adagio for TRON (Remixed by Teddybears)
LP1 – Side B
01. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Ki:Theory)
02. C.L.U. (Remixed by Paul Oakenfold)
03. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Moby)
04. End of Line (Remixed by Boys Noize)
LP2 – Side C
01. Rinzler (Remixed by Kaskade)
02. Encom Part 2 (Remixed by Com Truise)
03. End of Line (Remixed by Photek)
LP2 – Side D
01. Arena (Remixed by The Japanese Popstars)
02. Derezzed (Remixed by Avicii)
03. Solar Sailer (Remixed by Pretty Lights)
04. TRON Legacy (End Titles) [Remixed by Sander Kleinenberg]
Image Credit: Disney