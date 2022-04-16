Disney announces Daft Punk’s “TRON: Legacy” vinyl reissues

By Nina Kraljević 10

To celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the original TRON movie, Disney announced new vinyl pressings of all the franchise’s soundtrack albums. This includes the original TRON’s score composed by legendary Wendy Carlos, 2010’s ‘TRON:Legacy’ score composed by Daft Punk and the 2011 remix album ‘TRON:Legacy Reconfigured’, which included reworks of music from M83, Avicii, The Glitch Mob and many others. The vinyl pressings will be out on May 27th this year via UMC/Walt Disney Records, and are currently available for pre-order worldwide.

Wendy Carlos, who was previously known for her accomplishments on ‘Clockwork Orange’ and ‘The Shining’, worked on TRON’s soundtrack using Moog synthesizer – the world’s first commercial synthesizer which she helped create, a GDS digital synthesizer and London Philharmonic Orchestra. She is also known to be one of the first public figures to come out as a transgender woman.

‘TRON:Legacy’ was the first and only movie score from Daft Punk. Recorded in London’s AIR Studios with an 85-piece orchestra, the soundtrack took 2 years to create and reached Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart upon release. For the 11-year anniversary of the movie release, in late 2021, the album reclaimed that position when the robots rereleased the soundtrack vinyl with exclusive additional tracks such as ‘Sea of Simulation’ and ‘Reflections’. Remix album ‘TRON: Legacy Reconfigured’ was released a year after the sequel. It featured the French duo’s reworkings of songs from artists like Avicii, M83, Boys Noize, The Glitch Mob and Kaskade, and reached No.1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

The robots were rumored to work on Tron’s sequel currently in development – ‘TRON:Ares’. The rumors however fell apart once Daft Punk announced their split in February 2021. However, the duo keeps on giving to their fanbase and still remain topical ever since.

Find the tracklists of all three ‘TRON’ reissues down below. You can pre-order all three vinyl pressings here.

TRON Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

Side A

01. Creation of TRON

02. Only Solutions (Journey)

03. We’ve Got Company

04. Wormhole

05. Ring Game and Escape

06. Water Music and Tronaction

07. TRON Scherzo

08. Miracle and Magician

09. Magic Landings

10. Theme from TRON

11. 1990’s Theme (Journey)

Side B

01. Love Theme

02. Tower Music – Let Us Pray

03. Light Sailer

04. Sea of Simulation

05. A New TRON and the MCP

06. Anthem

07. Ending Titles

TRON: Legacy Tracklist:

LP1 – Side A

01. Overture

02. The Grid

03. The Son of Flynn

04. Recognizer

05. Armory

06. Arena

07. Rinzler

08. The Game Has Changed

09. Outlands

LP1 – Side B

01. Adagio For TRON

02. Nocturne

03. End of Line

04. Derezzed

05. Fall

06. Solar Sailer

07. Rectifier

08. Disc Wars

LP2 – Side C

01. C.L.U.

02. Arrival

03. Flynn Lives

04. TRON Legacy (End Titles)

05. Finale

LP2 – Side D

01. Sea of Simulation

02. Encom Part II

03. Encom Part I

04. Round One

05. Castor

06. Reflections

07. Sunrise Prelude

TRON: Legacy Reconfigured Tracklist:

LP1 – Side A

01. Derezzed (Remixed by The Glitch Mob)

02. Fall (Remixed by M83 VS Big Black Delta)

03. The Grid (Remixed by The Crystal Method)

04. Adagio for TRON (Remixed by Teddybears)

LP1 – Side B

01. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Ki:Theory)

02. C.L.U. (Remixed by Paul Oakenfold)

03. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Moby)

04. End of Line (Remixed by Boys Noize)

LP2 – Side C

01. Rinzler (Remixed by Kaskade)

02. Encom Part 2 (Remixed by Com Truise)

03. End of Line (Remixed by Photek)

LP2 – Side D

01. Arena (Remixed by The Japanese Popstars)

02. Derezzed (Remixed by Avicii)

03. Solar Sailer (Remixed by Pretty Lights)

04. TRON Legacy (End Titles) [Remixed by Sander Kleinenberg]

Image Credit: Disney

