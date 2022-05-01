Dreamland Festival confirm Timmy Trumpet as second headline act

By Ouranios Savva 19

Gearing up for the ultimate of their editions, Dreamland Festival has just announced that Australian maestro, Timmy Trumpet, will be gracing their stage as the event’s second headline act

Returning for the first time in two years, the iconic Dreamland Festival has been unveiling one stellar name after the other, and as the hype surrounding the event grows with time, we are more than certain that the 2022 edition will be one for the history books. Having announced Nicky Romero as their first headline act, festival-goers were left intrigued from the off-set, and ever since, each artist reveal has been resulting in a lineup that will guarantee an experience of a lifetime. Looking to further amplify this year’s Dreamland Festival, no other than Australian maestro, Timmy Trumpet, has just been confirmed as the second headliner of this breathtaking event.

Taking place on the 9th and 10th of September, thousands of dance music enthusiasts will be descending the Alps and Lanzanda in Northern Italy when being precise, with the location of the event stealing the show in more ways than none. More than set on delivering the ultimate of their editions, the two-year hiatus as a result of the global pandemic is now a distant memory, and if the current lineup is anything to go by, we could not be any more certain of the success of this highly-anticipated event. Adding his own touch, Timmy Trumpet is well-known for the most explosive of performances, whilst his versatility makes him stand out as the most prominent of acts within our community. Leaving audiences in awe with each of his live shows, everyone in attendance is most definitely in for a treat, as Dreamland Festival is gearing up for the delivery of an unforgettable event.

Joining the man of the moment on stage, the likes of Vini Vici, Tujamo, James Hype, Kream, and BounceMakers have all been announced as part of the official Dreamland Festival lineup, with an array of artists also being added to the mix as time progresses. For an event that you most definitely don’t want to miss out on, be sure to keep up to date with all future announcements by visiting their official website here, whilst tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. Will you be attending Dreamland Festival this coming fall? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet (via Facebook)