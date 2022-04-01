EDC Week 2022 reveals stellar phase 1 lineup featuring deadmau5, Martin Garrix & more

With the 26th anniversary approaching under the Electric Sky at this year’s EDC Las Vegas 2022, Insomniac has revealed its stellar phase one lineup for EDC Week 2022 taking place from May 18-24, and let us tell you it does not disappoint. Featuring over sixty world-class artists to take over the very best nightclubs, pool parties, and live music venues Las Vegas has to offer, we are in for a treat this year. EDC Week 2022 phase one will feature globally recognized artists such as deadmau5, Porter Robinson, Diplo, Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren, Above & Beyond, Tiësto, FISHER, ILLENIUM, Chris Lake and many more to keep you dancing all day and night. The celebration prior to the festival will take place at iconic venues such as s XS, Hakkasan, Marquee, Omnia, Wet Republic, Encore Beach Club, Zouk, Liquid Pool, Lucky Day, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, and more. Feeling the excitement for this year’s EDC Week? Check out the current EDC Week 2022 events as we break down a few for you below.

To get the party started on Wednesday, May 18th, an undisclosed daytime event will be taking place at Marquee from 11:00 AM. Moving into the evening, Cloone and special guests will bring out all those tech-house vibes to Marquee starting from 10:00 PM. As the anticipation begins to build. Thursday, May 19th is truly stacked with artists such as Above & Beyond taking on TAO Beach from 11:00 AM, Bassrush will also be handpicking a lineup for their very own pool party at Daylight Beach Club from 11:00 AM, a legendary Porter Robinson set will also be taking place during the day at Wet Republic from 11:00 AM. Moving into the night, ILLENIUM will take on the epic Omnia from 10:00 PM as well as Tiësto taking on Zouk from 10:30 PM.

Moving into the very first official day of EDC Las Vegas 2022 on Friday, May 20th, EDC Week will bring on artists such as DJ Snake at AYU Dayclub from 11:00 AM, FISHER at TAO Beach from 11:00 AM and a very special Kaskade set at the Wet Republic from 11:00 AM. Friday evening will also feature Martin Garrix at Omnia from 10:00 PM and deadmau5 throwing down at Zouk from 10:30 PM. As the energy begins to erupt across Las Vegas, Saturday, May 21st will include acts such as Chris Lake spreading love and all those house vibes at Marquee from 11:00 AM and Alesso at TAO Beach from 11:00 AM. Ready to deliver all those vibes for Saturday evening, Armin Van Buuren will be taking over Omnia from 10:00 PM and the Canadian power-duo Loud Luxury will take on Hakkasan from 10:00 PM. Sunday, May 22nd will truly be bumping as Steve Aoki will deliver a daytime set at the Wet Republic from 11:00 AM and Cash Cash will be performing at AYU Dayclub from 11:00 AM. Saturday evening will also include Diplo playing at XS from 10:00 PM. So far, Monday, May 23rd features the house-duo SIDEPIECE at Marquee from 11:00 AM and Steve Aoki at JEWEL from 10:00 PM. Concluding the final day of EDC Week 2022, so far the only event is Techno Taco Tuesday at Luck Day from 2:10 PM, however, many more anticipated events and headliners are yet to be revealed. For more information on EDC Week 2022 and to grab your tickets click here.

EDC Week 2022 Events:

Wednesday, May 18

Partiboi69 – Discopussy DTLV

Special Guest – Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Lowkey Feat. Cloonee & Guests – Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Thursday, May 19

Bassrush Pool Party – Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Timmy Trumpet + Special Guest – Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Above & Beyond – Tao Beach Club at The Venetian Las Vegas

ILLENIUM with William Black – OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Porter Robinson – Wet Republic at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Alan Walker- Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Tiësto – Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Elrow – XS Nightclub at Encore Resort

Alesso – Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Las Vegas

EDC Week Rave with Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, and Moritz Haufbauer – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

EDC Week Afterhours Thursday with Brett Rubin and Aerial Grey – Terrace Afterhours

TBA – Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Friday, May 20

DJ Snake – Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

FISHER – TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Las Vegas

Deux Twins – Encore Beach Club at Night at Encore Resort

deadmau5 – Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Tyga – Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo – OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Kaskade – Wet Republic at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Justin Credible – Jewel Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino

Eric D-Lux – Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Vintage Culture – Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

EDC Week Afterhours Friday with Nick Warren, Riley Bee, and Christopher James – Terrace Afterhours

TBA – Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Saturday, May 21

Meduza – Encore Beach Club at Night at Encore Resort

Tiësto – Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Alesso – TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Las Vegas

Chris Lake – Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

TBA – Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Loud Luxury with Cheyenne Giles – Hakkasan at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Armin van Buuren – OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

EDC Afterhours Saturday with Brett Rubin and Steve Walker – Terrace Afterhours

Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo – Wet Republic at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Murda Beatz – Jewel Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino

DJ Pauly D – Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunday, May 22

Cash Cash – Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Nora en Pure – Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Drenched After Dark with Crespo – Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

TBA – Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Steve Aoki – Wet Republic at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Armin van Buuren – TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Las Vegas

Diplo – XS Nightclub at Encore Resort

Monday, May 23

SIDEPIECE – Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Steve Aoki – Jewel Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino

Tuesday, May 24

Techno Taco Tuesday – Lucky Day

