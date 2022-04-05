Electric Zoo 3.0 unveils stacked lineup featuring DJ Snake, Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix & more

By Alshaan Kassam 2

Consistently evolving throughout the years and providing an unforgettable experience to all those in New York, Electric Zoo 3.0 is a newly developed theme that showcases the festival joining the technology revolution dominated by Web 3.0 and other innovative technology. Internationally recognized as a top-tier festival to attend, Electric Zoo 3.0 have announced their stacked lineup taking place this Labor Day Weekend from September 2-4 at Randall’s Island Park. Calling upon artists such as DJ Snake (sunset set), Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Porter Robinson, Pauline Herr, John Summit, Whipped Cream, Diesel, and many more, this one is about to be one for the books.

Involving fans and attendees through artist list surveys for their opinion on who they would like to see perform this year, fans requested more house and techno, and Martin Garrix was the number one requested artist. Delivering all of that and more, house legends such as Chris Lake, Chelina Manuhutu, Gorgon City, Andrea Olivia b2b Ilario Alicante, AC Slater, Will Clarke, and Matroda have been called upon to keep you grooving all day long. In addition to exclusive B2B’s along with sunset sets from Diplo and DJ Snake, which no doubt are sure to go down as legendary, Electric Zoo 3.0 is happily inviting a new wave of artists such as Kyle Walker, Wax Motif, and SIDEPIECE. With the anticipation building for an unforgettable musical journey filled with state of the art audio and visual production, Chief of Marketing Michael Julian shares:

“We are grateful to the city of New York, our EZOO community, the Artists, and Industry friends from all over the World for all the support we’ve received over the years. We are humbled to be able to return to Randall’s Island for our 13th edition. Let’s discover what Electric Zoo 3.0 is all about together this Labor Day Weekend!”

Be sure to check out the full lineup below and sign up for pre-sale access here.

Photo Credits: Electric Zoo Official Press