Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44 billion, mixed reactions arise

By Ouranios Savva 21

As controversial as ever, Elon Musk has caused a worldwide debate over his purchase of Twitter, leaving everyone second guessing the true nature behind this latest endeavor.”Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and users to unlock it,” says Musk

Making all the headlines once again, Elon Musk is now the brand new owner of one of the largest and most popular social media outlets to ever exist, as the world’s wealthiest man has just acquired Twitter for a whopping price tag of $44 billion. Following the announcement that Musk had only recently become the largest shareholder in the company, it was not that long at all until the multi-billionaire became further intrigued in owing all of Twitter’s shares, and in fact, that very deal has now been officially finalised. As expected, mixed reactions have emerged ever since the news broke out, with people from all corners of the spectrum desperately trying to figure out the main motive behind Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

Speculation after speculation, many are trying to find reason behind this particular purchase, and in fact, a wide range of artists’ from the dance scene have been voicing their own opinions, with some more encouraging than others. Focusing on both sides of the same coin, it has become apparent that Musk’s own reasoning behind his purchase of Twitter is not as satisfactory as everyone would like, begging the question of the true intentions behind such a groundbreaking investment. Causing controversies is something we have become accustomed too over time, as the Tesla and SpaceX owner has set his sights on assisting humanity in various areas along the way. With this latest endeavor, lots of question marks arise, however, Musk has made more than clear of what he plans to do with the platform, as he provided the following statement;

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Following a direct and clear pathway towards the evolution of this major social media platform, Musk is more than set on bringing yet another of his visions to life. With this in mind, it is too early to even guess what the final outcome will be following this purchase, however, the one thing we do know, is that Musk’s love towards the dance scene and techno music in particular, has been verified through each of his Tesla factory opening shows, and in fact, with new algorithms to be created on the platform, our community may as well be impacted in a positive manner when considering the reach of artists on Twitter and the current availabilities of sharing music and news. What are your thoughts on this Twitter outcome? Let us know in the comments section.

Image credits: Elon Musk (via The CEO Magazine)