Galantis and Navos link up on single ‘What It Feels Like’, featuring YOU: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 3

2022 a good year for Galantis and their fans.

Releasing one collaboration after another, on 31st of March the Swedish electro house duo hinted on Instagram about their upcoming single, leaving their fans guessing who they’ve collaborated with this time. Prior to this, they have teamed up with Mabel and Jax Jones for a catchy, summery single‘Good Luck’, released merely two weeks before this one. Turns out it was a collaboration with none other than Navos and YOU. Liverpool-based electronic producer Ross Harrington, better known by his artist name Navos, has spent some time in the mainstream thanks to single ‘Believe Me’, which has surpassed 96 million global Spotify streams after becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, and was a permanent fixture on the UK ‘Top 40’ for over 20 weeks. For this project in particular, vocals were provided by YOU, whose talent can also be found on Armin van Buuren‘s ‘I Should Be Loving You’.

The single is another Galantis’ catchy, radio-friendly song many will find themselves Shazaming in clubs. Its groovy rhythm will put this track in many DJ’s playlists, as clubs are now reopening and people around the world more than ever rush to clubs to dance away the night. The piano, accompanied with simple lyrics and catchy beat makes for a perfect track to start your day with. It may be stuck in your head after listening to it a few days! It almost seems like Galantis was preparing to take over summer playlists for 2022.

The excitement of sharing this project with the world was visible on both Instagram pages of Galantis and Navos, with one Navos’ Instagram post about the collab being captioned:

“What It Feels Like when you’re living your dream 😍”.

The single released this Friday, 8th of April, on Island Records. If you haven’t already, you can check it out here: