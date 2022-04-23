gizA djs unveil eclectic ‘Acid Afternoon’ EP on Solomun’s Diynamic imprint: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Captivating both listeners and audiences’ in the most unique of fashions, gizA djs have just blessed fans alike with their first full EP on Diynamic Records, entitled ‘Acid Afternoon.’ Comprised by Gian Pietro and Tiziano, this eclectic duo is more than set on leaving a lasting impact within our community, as each of their releases further indicates everything that they have set out to achieve. Expressing themselves through their love for music, the Italian-based DJ/producers’ saw their tech-house productions, gradually convert to a sound that resonates from within, as they now sway between the realms of melodic techno and house, and those of indie dance. The tracks have been unreleased weapons at some of Solomun’s sets. gizA close full circle with the release on Diyanmic on their infamous V.A. “Four To The Floor 10 & 17” after their music were massively supported by Solomun himself

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each of their shows combine both an electronic live project, as well as a hybrid DJ set, and in turn, offer the most thrilling of experiences for anyone lucky enough to be in attendance. Emitting the most positive vibes, this latest EP will most definitely have you feeling some type of way, as each track portrays its very own story in a fashion that scintillates from start to finish. Introducing a melancholic feeling, ‘In The Sun‘ acts as the opening track, where an array of emotions have you guessing what’s next. Building a heartfelt dance-floor affair, ‘Rise‘ will lead you on the most thrilling of journeys’, whilst ‘Reload‘ offers that sense of spiritual enlightenment that helps you get through even the darkest of times. Closing out this breathtaking EP, ‘Acid Afternoon‘ not only acts as the title track, but also ensures that feeling of euphoria throughout its entirety.

As mesmerising as their next musical endeavors, gizA djs have been developing a style of play that will leave anyone begging for more, and we are all for it. Releasing a body of work for the ages, each track in this latest EP will impact listeners in more ways than none, and at the same time, will only further elevate the presence of this multifaceted act. Destined for nothing other than success, be sure to check out ‘Acid Afternoon’ in all its glory below, with the EP also available for streaming through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: gizA djs (Press)