Gryffin returns with OneRepublic collaboration titled ‘You Were Loved’

By Ryan Ford 25

Gryffin has broken his silence with an intrinsic new collaboration, ‘You Were Loved’, alongside American pop rock band OneRepublic.

Once again he has displayed his true versatility and his ever-growing enthusiasm for collaborating with other artists from a range of different genres. Spearheaded by star vocalist and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, Gryffin’s latest single tells an emotional story in its buoyant melodic progressions and instrumentation throughout. Tedder’s emotive vocals and lyrics provide the perfect final touch to the record, which is in no doubt set for heavy rotation over the coming months with such illustrious and talented names behind the production.

“I’m extremely excited to release You Were Loved, as this record kicks off a new era for my music”, said Gryffin on the new single. “Working with One Republic has been an incredible experience and we’re really happy to have created a song that really aligns with both of our projects sonically and lyrically. We feel the record is a euphoric, summer anthem that has a strong emotive core to it. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did making it.”

Check out ‘You Were Loved’, the new Gryffin collaboration alongside OneRepublic, for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Spotify