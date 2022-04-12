Hardwell set to continue album rollout with new single ‘F*cking Society’ this Friday

By Ellie Mullins 11

Since proving that ‘Rebels Never Die‘ with his explosive and unpredictable comeback, Hardwell is now entering into his so-called ‘Future Techno’ era (which many fans online have labelled it) which couldn’t have been more evident with the IDs premiered on the mainstage of Ultra Music Festival Miami just weeks ago. Following the double release of ‘Broken Mirror‘ and ‘Into The Unknown‘ on April 1, Hardwell now continues the album rollout with ‘F*cking Society‘, landing to streaming platforms and our speakers on April 15 via Revealed Recordings.

Premiered on the mainstage as a mashup between Metallica‘s ‘Nothing Else Matters‘, ‘F*cking Society’ was one of a huge handful of the album tracks we’re going to see be released as we inch closer to the full release of ‘Rebels Never Die’ which currently isn’t revealed just yet. From what we’ve heard out of the snippet teased to the crowds and those who had been watching the set from home, this is set to be yet another techno treat injected with his special blend of mainstage energy. Taken as a mix of techno and Future Rave styles, he has mixed these both to redefine the techno genre as we know it, and it’s interesting to say the least to see where this new chapter will take him.

Hardwell is adding to what will be one of the most stacked New Music Friday’s in a long time, featuring ‘F*cking Society’ and also the new Swedish House Mafia album, Martin Garrix & DubVision‘s new collaboration and many more treats. Until we wait for Friday, you can check out ‘F*cking Society’ in all of its liveset glory down below.

Image credit: press