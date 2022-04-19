HIIDRA marks Skink debut with explosive new tech-house release ‘Love Me’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 37

Bursting into the scene with an energy that could not be contained by anyone, Italian maestro HIIDRA is already making sure that 2022 is his year to shine brighter than ever before, showcased in his latest release – which also marks his debut on Skink – ‘Love Me‘.

Fueled by a motive to get the dancefloor moving no matter where it is in the world, HIIDRA is a producer that has fast become a staple on the release radar, turning more and more heads with each of his releases. His second release of 2022 ‘Love Me’ sees him mark his exciting debut on renowned label Skink, which aims to embody unique characteristics of the dance music realm. Diverse in nature, the Italian producer is the perfect fit for the dynamic label, which is showcased with his brand new tech-house heater.

‘Love Me’ is rich in energy, and is ready to soundtrack all those late club nights out, becoming a staple party track for all the hottest playlists. If the expertly produced soundscape wasn’t enough, it is layered with deep, commanding vocals which act as an effective elevator to the overall powerful aura of the track. Groovy, eclectic and magnetising, ‘Love Me’ ensures that any listener will certainly fall in love with its pulsating rhythm and charming synths.

Out now via Skink, ‘Love Me’ provides the ultimate addition to the label’s discography, and adds to another impressive list of achievements for HIIDRA as an artist, too. Unleash your wildest party animal with this track, now available to have on repeat below or through your chosen streaming platform here.

Image credit: press