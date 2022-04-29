Amelie Lens launches her first radio show ‘Amelie Lens presents EXHALE’

By Samantha Reis 13

Amelie Lens presents her first radio show and says she’s ‘happy to be able to reach you at any place in the world with my music’

Amelie Lens has had an enviable run and her determination and focus won’t let her slow down. EXHALE is the Belgian techno star’s label but also the brand behind her events, merchandising line and new projects. This time, Amelie takes her EXHALE into the realm of radio to debut her first radio show. ‘Amelie Lens presents EXHALE’ is the name of her weekly global radio show that promises to be a living showcase of the best in techno. This show will certainly make Mondays stop being the bluest day of the week.

‘Amelie Lens presents EXHALE’ is produced and syndicated by The Radio Department and will reach several stations around the globe, having already several international partners such as Sirius XM (USA, Canada), Radio FG (France), Future Generation (Turkey), among others. From now onwards, you will be able to listen to a new episode of this radio show

every Monday at 11 am CET, available on the new and free streaming platform Keakie. Scheduled to last about an hour, this segment aims to be an offering to Amelie fans and all listeners of hand-picked tracks curated and mixed by her. About this new venture, Amelie Lens says:

‘I am very excited to host my own radio show and have the opportunity to share my favourite music with you every week. Especially in these times where travelling/touring is not so easy, I’m even more happy to be able to reach you at any place in the world with my music.’

On her radio show, Amelie will share music from her favourite international artists of the moment, as well as older ones that have been important to her journey. A few tracks in her own name will certainly not be missing either. Listen to the first episodes on exclusive streaming partner Keakie and don’t miss the following ones on FM or online.

Image credit: Sam Neill