Black Coffee and Damian Lazarus present bold lineups for Saturdays at Hï Ibiza

By Samantha Reis 25

Dominating the two rooms at Hï Ibiza, Black Coffee and Damien Lazarus reveal the names that will sparkle in their residences.

Hï Ibiza is one of the world’s favourite clubs and its residencies for this summer will make it one of the most sought-after places. Grammy Award-winning Black Coffee and legendary Damian Lazarus are also responsible for this, after announcing an adventurous lineup for their Saturdays at Hï Ibiza. From May 14 to October 1, there’s nowhere else you’ll want to be and tickets are already in the running at hiibiza.com.

Ready for a jam-packed season? Then choose comfortable shoes, as long days of dancing await you. Armed with their unique, internationally dreamt, and acclaimed style, these two artists will be essential ingredients to reviving the island’s spirit, which can finally return to its former glory. Black Coffee and Damien Lazarus are different, but both represent the forward-thinking nights of Hï Ibiza.

Cementing his reign of underground perfection, Black Coffee returns to the hallowed grounds of Hï Ibiza and he’s not going alone. Filling the magnificent Theatre room once again with his unique talent, Black Coffee will bring his warm and enveloping Afropolitan sound and also a surgically curated selection of guest artists. Powerhouse THEMBA is one of the most anticipated names that along with others such as Da Capo, DJ Kabila, DJ Merlon, Glen Lewis, Julian Gomes, Lemon & Herb, and Trancemicsoul form an exciting and unmissable African cast. A recognized tastemaker, Black Coffee has also chosen a vast group of influential stars from which stand out names like Kerri Chandler, Louie Veja, DJ Tennis, Bedoin, Jimi Jules, Nic Fanciulli, Keinemusik trio &ME, Adam Port and Rampa, Jan Blomqvist, WhoMadeWho and many more like those you can see on the poster.

The captivating Club room will also be on full blast on Saturdays, with the irreverent Damian Lazarus at the helm. An expert at spreading magic and capturing music lovers into his fantastical parallel dimensions, Lazarus has yet another series of sonic journeys up his sleeve. His groundbreaking sets are undoubtedly the main attraction of this emblematic room at Hï Ibiza but not the only one. To feed his musical escapism adventures, Damian Lazarus has assembled a lineup of cutting-edge DJs with names like Audiofly, Priku, Francesca Lombardo, Parallells, Michael Mayer, and his label partner Rebolledo. Continuing to catch the best international names in house, minimal, and techno, Damien Lazarus also brings Amémé, Yulia Niko, Adam Ten, Serge Devant,

and many more.

As you can see, there is no shortage of great reasons for you to dock in these parts this summer.

Image credit: Black Coffee (press), Damian Lazarus (Karim Tabar)