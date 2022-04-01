Ibiza 2022: What can we expect on the White Island this year?

By Ryan Ford 22

At long last, the White Island of Ibiza will be open for business as usual come the middle of the month. Following a bleak few years in the shadow of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the island and its nightlife has suffered immeasurably, with business all but coming to an indefinite halt. That is guaranteed to change now however, with thousands set to flock back across the mediterranean sea for the 2022 party season.

With tourists expected to cycle through the island in their droves across the season, health and safety has been heavily considered to avoid a repeat of the past two years or so. Therefore, like elsewhere in Europe, mandatory masks are still required in busy urbanised areas and visitors will be required to show relevant documentation and fill out a health check or passenger locator form upon departure/arrival. That said however, there are to be no additional COVID-related restrictions in place in Ibiza this summer.

Earlier in the year, the long-awaited news arrived that clubs on the island could finally re-open properly this year, with the season possibly extended as far as November to make up for lost time. Therefore, residency and party planning has been well underway, in what could be the busiest few months on the Balearic Isle to date. Some venues managed to squeeze in the events towards the end of the summer last year, and are looking to go bigger and better to restore Ibiza back to its former glory.

APRIL

The season is likely to ease into action just a few weeks into April before the International Music Summit arrives on the island at the month’s end, from 27-29 April. For the past two years the conference had been unable to take place due to the pandemic, but it now returns, and will be hosted in its new home, Destino. The summit draws focus upon current issues and topics affecting the industry, drawing electronic music minds together for lectures, workshops and networking