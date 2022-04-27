Insomniac announces stage lineups for EDC Las Vegas 2022 and reveals ninth stage addition

By Alshaan Kassam 31

Discover the full EDC Las Vegas 2022 stage lineups below and the reveal of the ninth newest stage. Pasquale Rotella shares the newest stage bionicJUNGLE will include “all genres of house music being played all night long.”

We are just under a month away until EDC Las Vegas 2022 festivities will kick off in full action and cannot wait to see you all under the Electric Sky. After revealing their stellar lineup for this year’s EDC Las Vegas, Insomniac has announced the official stage line-ups for Kinetic Field, Stereo Bloom, Cosmic Meadow, Wasteland, Neon Garden, Basspod, Quantum Valley, Circuit Grounds, and the recent reveal of a ninth stage bionicJUNGLE to get your house remedies. Ready to dance the day and night away?

Well, Insomniac is building the anticipation with the official stage lineups recently being revealed. First off for the Kinetic Field also referred to as the main stage, world-class artists such as DJ Snake, FISHER, Kaskade, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Seven Lions, Timmy Trumpet, ZEDD, ILLENIUM, and many more will be blessing the stage. Additionally, David Guetta and Morten will be throwing it down to support their future rave movement for all attendees. The Cosmic Meadow stage hosted by HARD will satisfy all those trap, house, bass, and dubstep enthusiasts as artists such as DIESEL, Dillon Francis, Duck Sauce, Good Times Ahead, Jauz, San Holo, Shiba San, Tchami, Whipped Cream, Yellow Claw and more will be taking full control. One set to definitely not miss out on will be the Hulk Gang appearance which consists of no other than Valentino Khan and 4B. Moving into the magical Circuit Grounds, top-tier artists such as Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lake, Eric Prydz, Excision, James Hype, John Summit, Kaskade, and deadmau5 present KX5, KAYZO, REZZ, Zeds Dead, Zhu, and many other artists will be going in full force for the three-day festival.

In need of your bass fix? EDC’s Basspod stage hosted by BASSRUSH has got you covered. Brining in a force not many can take lightly, artists such as Blunts & Blondes, Borgore, Ganja White Night, Getter b2b Space Laces, Kai Wachi, Jessica Audiffred, Riot Ten, Liquid Stranger, Subtronics b2b Boogie T, Svdden Death, Zomboy and more will be joining this stage. For all those hardstyle fans at Wasteland hosted by BASSCON, EDC has announced artists on this stage such as Darren Styles, LINK, LNY TNZ, Radical Redemption, Sub Zero Project, and much more. Moving into Neon Garden hosted by Factory 93, Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Avision, Ben Bohmer, Charlotte De Witte Presents KNTXT, Deborah De Luca, Dennis Cruz, Dom Dolla, and globally recognized artists will be playing at this iconic stage. The Quantum Valley stage hosted by Dreamstate will include artists such Aly & Fila, Andrew Rayel, Paul Van Dyk, Pretty Pink, Schala, Taylor Torrence, Tempo Giusto, Tritonal, Vini Vici, and more. For all those house vibes, Stereo Bloom hosted by Insomniac Records will feature artists including A-Trak (House Set), Cloonee, Gene Farris, HoneyLuv, Hugel, Jauz: Off the Deep End, Joshwa, LP Giobbi b2b Born Dirty, Lz, Matroda b2b Bleu Clair, Nostalgix, Sam Divine, Vintage Culture b2b James Hype and many more to keep you grooving all day and night.

With the lineup yet to be revealed for the newest stage bionic Jungle, be sure to keep an eye out and grab the last remaining tickets for EDC Las Vegas here.

Image Credit: EDC Las Vegas (via Facebook)