Insomniac reveals phase 2 lineup of EDC Week 2022 featuring Yellow Claw, TroyBoi & more

By Alshaan Kassam 2

Insomniac unveils phase two of EDC Week events featuring Claptone, Yellow Claw, TroyBoi, Tchami, Jauz, and many more. Be sure to check out our phase two events guide below and let us know which events you will be attending.

In just under a month thousands and thousands of attendees from around the world will gather in Las Vegas for this year’s EDC Las Vegas and EDC Week 2022. Ready to unite under the Electric Sky? Well, Insomniac is bringing us closer to that special day as they have revealed phase two of their EDC Week lineup and it is truly epic. With artists such as deadmau5, Porter Robinson, Diplo, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix being announced during the phase one lineup to throw down at legendary venues including XS, Hakkasan, Marquee, Omnia, Wet Republic, Encore Beach Club, Zouk, Liquid Pool, Lucky Day and more, EDC Week 2022 could not come sooner for us. Now for phase two, Insomniac has revealed a series of artists joining this year such as ATLiens, Claptone, Blunts & Blondes, John Summit, TroyBoi, Yellow Claw, Tchami, Dom Dolla, Jauz, NGHTMRE, and much more to keep you dancing all day and night long.

Wednesday, May 18

Dom Dolla B2B John Summit

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Male $30.00 USD Female $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Thursday, May 19

Bassrush Pool Party (ATLiens, Blunts & Blondes, Delta Heavy, Jessica Audiffred, IMANU, Rated R, Nightstalker)

Location and Time: Daylight Beach Club at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $40.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

NGHTMRE

Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Timmy Trumpet & Deorro

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Male $30.00 USD Female $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

elrow (Claptone, Dombresky, Bastian Bux, Tini Gessler, Chris Garcia B2B Xenaa)

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Male 65.00 USD Female $45.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Friday, May 20

Jauz

Location and Time: Elia Beach Club at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Male $30.00 USD Female $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Scotty Boy

Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Saturday, May 21

Flosstradamus, GTA, TroyBoi, Yellow Claw

Location and Time: Elia Beach Club at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Male $30.00 USD Female $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Scooter and Lavelle

Location and Time: Liquid Pool at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Male $30.00 USD Female $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Sunday, May 22

Tchami

Location and Time: Elia Beach Club at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Male $30.00 USD Female $20.00 USD

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Discover the full phase two lineup below.

Image Credit: EDC (via Facebook)