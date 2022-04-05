Kanye West has pulled out of Coachella this year, reasoning unclear

By Jackson Naffa

According to numerous reports, Kanye West has pulled out of this year’s Coachella festival.

Although the exact reasoning remains unclear at this point, West had previously threatened to remove himself from the line up back in February if Billie Eilish didn’t make a sincere apology to Travis Scott, after she paused a show to give assistance to a fan. Rumours are also swirling that West is seeking help after he publicly dragged his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson on social media.

As it stands, Coachella is set to take place across two weekends on April 15-17 and April 24-26. Kanye West was supposed to be one of the main headlining acts at Coachella alongside Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia. It is strongly rumoured that The Weeknd is set to replace West on the line up, which would be a mighty fine addition for the Californian festival.

Coachella was already under pressure to remove West from its line up amidst all the commotion; a petition was launched on change.org for Coachella to get it done. The individual under the alias ‘Kim Pete’ stated:

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!”

Coachella also recently announced that it was stripping its Covid-19 requirements, meaning that festival attendees won’t have to wear face masks, provide a negative test result or even be vaccinated against the virus.

