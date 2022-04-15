Kappa Futur Festival to return in July for ninth edition in Italy

By Creighton Branch 11

Come July, Italy’s famed Kappa Futur Festival will return for its ninth edition. However, not only will it be coming back to its home at Parco Dora in Torino, but the promotion has also announced the addition of an extra day.

Set to take place from Friday, July 1st to Sunday, July 3rd Kappa Futur will host some of electronic music’s most prestigious acts. From the likes of Amelie Lens, Ben Böhmer and Boris Brejcha on day one to Diplo, The Martinez Brothers and Camelphat on day two and ultimately Carl Cox, Joseph Capriati and Fisher plus others closing out the final day. These are just a few of the artists out of the 50+ that will grace the stages in Italy this summer.

Kappa Futur returns for the first time since 2019, looking to build upon the historic success it had during its 8th edition. With a record-breaking sellout of both days that brought over 100 nationalities together and over 50,000 tickets purchased, Kappa Futur won the Best International Festival award at the 2019 DJ awards. The fest continues to grow exponentially each year and has consistently proven it is one of the leading forces when incorporating technology with live events.

Not only is the lineup a must-see factor, but the location in which the festival takes place sells the it on its own. There is no telling the unforgettable memories that will be made in Italy come July. Just thinking about it makes it that much harder to wait.

Get your tickets to Kappa Futur Festival in Italy starting on July 1st here.

Image Credit: Kappa Futur Festival/ Press