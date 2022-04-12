Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko team up for latest ‘Sentio’ track ‘Good Morning’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 36

Releasing ID after ID and collaboration after collaboration, Martin Garrix is rolling out new tracks from his debut club-focused album ‘Sentio‘ every Tuesday and Friday up until the album’s release on April 29, continuing this rollout with brand new Matisse & Sadko collaboration ‘Good Morning‘.

Everyone knows that Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko are the ultimate dream team. Collaborating on some of the industry’s biggest anthems such as ‘Forever‘, ‘Won’t Let You Go‘, ‘Hold On‘, ‘Mistaken‘, ‘Break Through the Silence‘ and ‘Dragon‘, this is their 7th instalment in their long-running collaborative story, and it strikes us with that hyped-up and ready to party feeling. Used as his opening track within his latest shows including Ultra Miami, Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil, the crowds have already become accustomed to this track which has been receiving a roaring cry of euphoria. With sizzling hot synths and a switch-up from their typical progressive sound which they have come to be known for, ‘Good Morning’ is the ultimate wake up call to start your day with, injecting that much needed energy into our week.

Via YouTube, Martin Garrix stated:

“Have been using the song Good Morning with my brothers Matisse & Sadko as my liveset intro and it’s out now on STMPD RCRDS!”

‘Good Morning’ proves perfectly that Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko in no way have lost their magic touch together, and no matter what style they produce it’s bound to be a classic hit. Out now on STMPD RCRDS, you can stream it on all platforms here. Don’t forget that a brand new Martin Garrix track is releasing on Friday too, confirmed to be ‘Starlight‘ featuring DubVision and Shaun Farrugia.

Image credit: press