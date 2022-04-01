Martin Garrix announces first-ever club album ‘Sentio’, releases Mesto collab as new single: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 27

The legendary Dutch DJ Martin Garrix hasn’t been shy in teasing fans and listeners alike at his most recent shows, dropping explosive ID after ID during festivals the likes of Ultra Music Festival in Miami and South American editions of Lollapalooza.

Not releasing a single club track throughout the pandemic has left fans eager for heavier music from the producer, and thankfully Martin Garrix has answered their prayers, announcing the release of his first-ever club album ‘Sentio’ with the first single out today, a collaboration with Mesto titled ‘Limitless’.

Taking to social media to announce the exciting news, Martin Garrix announced the release of ‘Sentio’ for April 29th via his own label STMPD. Dropping new tracks weekly every Tuesday and Friday until the album’s official release, the album is to feature ‘Limitless‘ which proceeds the highly anticipated track ‘Follow’ with Garrix’s longtime friend Zedd. The first time Mesto and Martin Garrix have worked together since 2016, ‘Limitless‘ is an electrifying track, dancefloor-ready featuring heavy synths, snares and deep piano chords. It’s guaranteed to provide energy to any listener and showcases the pure talent of both producers. Martin Garrix himself discusses the upcoming album when he states:

“The crazy thing is I’ve never released a Garrix album. During COVID I made zero club music because it felt weird to make festival music when there were no shows. When the shows came back I had so much new, revived energy that I made tons of new club music. We’ve decided to release a lot of the tracks in the coming weeks and bundle them into a club album. I feel like people have collected new energy the past two years, and I can’t describe how amazing it feels to be back on tour and seeing everyone’s reactions to all the new music”.

It’s never been more exciting to be a Garrix fan than right now and to celebrate make sure to check out this electrifying new single ‘Limitless‘ on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)