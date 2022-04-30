Martin Garrix drops his first-ever club album ‘Sentio’

By Nicole Pepe 25

Martin Garrix releases his first-ever club album entitled ‘Sentio’. The album release also comes with two brand new singles ‘If We’ll Ever Be Remembered’ featuring Shaun Farrugia and ‘Oxygen’ featuring DubVision.

Still fresh off his headlining spot last month at Ultra Miami, the 25-year-old Netherlands native has been on a roll as of late. From releasing his own new solo and collaborative tracks, including his much-anticipated song with Zedd entitled ‘Follow’, to touring internationally, it’s Garrix’s world and we’re just living in it. ‘Sentio’ was a long time coming, but it’s the cherry on top.

The 11-track album comes packed with a punch and features big-name artists such as Matisse & Sadko, Julian Jordan, Justin Mylo, and so many others. Throughout the album, we’re taken through top-notch club bangers and also some that you might find yourself singing along to. ‘Sentio’ revisits Garrix’s signature sound and is packed with tons of tracks that will find their way to your summer playlist.

Speaking on the album, Garrix states, ‘’It felt like people wanted to party and get their spirits lifted again. The album features some radio-friendly songs, but it’s mostly the more aggressive Garrix club sound. I didn’t want people to have to wait for the high-quality versions after Ultra for too long, which is why we decided to drop them weekly after the set. I’m super excited all the tracks are finally out for everyone to listen to. My first album is a fact!’’

Stream the album on your preferred platform here.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix Website