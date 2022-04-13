Hello and thank you for joining us! We would like to know the main reason(s) behind your chosen career pathway, as well as any inspiration(s) that may have led you closer to music production?

Hello guys, thank you for having me today, to be honest I didn’t choose this career for me, this was my hobby (still is) but I think I’m good at it so I started to get attention from the big names. I started making music thanks to a video of Sensation White in Amsterdam, when I saw that video… WOW… that video blew my mind! I decided to start looking for productions software’s like FL Studio! That was when I was 13 years old.



With your music gaining support from some of the biggest artists within the dance scene, how rewarding are such achievements, and how impactful has this type of recognition been for your career thus far?

It’s one of the best feelings! Seeing your music being played by the big names is amazing! Make you feel like all the hard work is worth it. All this support has given a lot of experience and power to my career, been able to work with names like Tiësto, Major Lazer, Laidback Luke, GTA and many more makes me feel proud and happy.



With versatility a key aspect to each of your productions, could you give us a further insight on how your style of play came to be, as well as a general outlook on how significant genre experimentation can be for rising stars such as yourself?