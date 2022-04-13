MOSKA opens up about eclectic style of play, hit collaboration ‘Mi Tierra’ and more: Interview
Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, MOSKA (real name Daniel Amézquita) has been blessing fans alike with the most eclectic of sound(s). Hailing from Colombia, this fast-rising star has ensured that his unique style of play stands out through each of his productions, whilst at the same time, further elevates his presence within our community. Often regarded as one of the best DJ/producers’ in Latin America, MOSKA is more than set to reach global domination, with hit collaborations in the form of ‘Lose Yourself‘ with Major Lazer, and more recently ‘Acordeao‘ alongside Tiësto, acting as a clear indicator towards everything that he has set out to achieve thus far in his career. Having performed at some of the biggest venues and festivals worldwide, it comes to no surprise that his signature sound continues to evolve, with versatility yet another key aspect surrounding this artist to watch. More than set to take the dance industry by storm, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he provides us with further insights on his musical journey, his latest hit collaboration ‘Mi Tierra‘ with fellow Latin American artists Markem and La Gurú, what the future holds and much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! We would like to know the main reason(s) behind your chosen career pathway, as well as any inspiration(s) that may have led you closer to music production?
Hello guys, thank you for having me today, to be honest I didn’t choose this career for me, this was my hobby (still is) but I think I’m good at it so I started to get attention from the big names. I started making music thanks to a video of Sensation White in Amsterdam, when I saw that video… WOW… that video blew my mind! I decided to start looking for productions software’s like FL Studio! That was when I was 13 years old.
With your music gaining support from some of the biggest artists within the dance scene, how rewarding are such achievements, and how impactful has this type of recognition been for your career thus far?
It’s one of the best feelings! Seeing your music being played by the big names is amazing! Make you feel like all the hard work is worth it. All this support has given a lot of experience and power to my career, been able to work with names like Tiësto, Major Lazer, Laidback Luke, GTA and many more makes me feel proud and happy.
With versatility a key aspect to each of your productions, could you give us a further insight on how your style of play came to be, as well as a general outlook on how significant genre experimentation can be for rising stars such as yourself?
I think being diverse is key when you make music, because you can try different techniques and styles of different genres to make your own brand and sound. I describe my sound and my style really LATIN. I am well known for my drums and percussions. Since I’m from Colombia, I have that latin flavor in my blood lol.
Talking about your eclectic style of play, your recent collaboration with Markem and La Gurú, ‘Mi Tierra,’ has taken the dance scene by storm! We would like to know the whole thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as the overall feeling of working with fellow Latin American artists on the track?
‘Mi Tierra’ was so fun to make! Markem is a really good DJ and producer from Venezuela, he showed me this classic song of Venezuela called ‘Mi Querencia’ by Simón Díaz, it has a emotional meaning for him, so we decided to make a more modern version of it, so we sampled the arp of the song and created the beat. The result was amazing! But we were missing something… a great vocal! That is the moment when La Gurú came to the show and make the track even better with her stunning voice and writing.
Adding the most traditional of elements on ‘La Tierra,’ the fusion of electronic music with that of Latin American oriented sound(s), make for the most unique of final products. Could you give us a further insight on the style surrounding your track, as well as the significance of implementing new sounds with old?
For us is really important to pay tribute to our roots, that’s why we mixed the old with the new…. The typical Colombian and Venezuelan music with House music! The result was a perfect mix of typical latin music with electronic music… we used a lot of afro and tribal percussions and drums.
Hailing from Colombia, your country’s rich history is something explored through your music, and ‘Mi Tierra’ in particular. We would like to know the prime inspiration for producing a track of such origin, as well as any background story that may be meaningful to you?
The main inspiration for ‘MI TIERRA’ was the sounds of latin America, in this case the sounds of Colombia and Venezuela. Like I mention before, the track that we sampled for ‘Mi Tierra’ has a big emotional meaning for Markem and I think La Gurú and I connected with that feeling, that’s why the production of the track was so smooth and organic!
Accompanying this latest release, the official music video for ‘Mi Tierra’ will leave viewers amazed. Could you give a further insight on the main inspiration behind the creation of your music video, as well as the overall message that it has set out to portray?
The main inspiration for the video of ‘Mi Tierra’ was the amazing and beautiful landscapes of Latin America. The whole video was shoot in Colombia, in some of the most beautiful places of my country. The mission with the video is to invite the people to travel, enjoy and take care of all these amazing places like La Guajira, Palomino, El Guania, Valle del Cauca and many other places.
With 2022 now in full force, we would like to know what the future holds for Moska, and if whether any new releases are on the horizon?
There is a bunchhhh of new music coming with my latin style, I know you guys will love these new tracks I’ve been working on. New music is coming sooner than you think haha. About shows…. We’re preparing a tour in Europe for the summer I hope to see around guys!
