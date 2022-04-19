NoVone opens up about main inspirations, single ‘Feelings’ and more: Interview
Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, NoVone (real name Olle Neldemo) has been blessing us all with the most electrifying of sound(s). Navigating his way through the realms of progressive and electro house, the Swedish-based DJ/producer is more than set on developing his own style of play, with each of his releases further indicating everything that he has set out to achieve within our community. Gaining the support of some of the biggest names in the dance scene, it comes to no surprise that his first ever release, ‘Olympia,’ caught the eye of no other than Sander Van Doorn, and with no signs of slowing down, NoVone is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection. Combining emotive lyrics with the most uplifting of end products, this fast-rising star is more than set on impacting our scene in the most distinctive of ways, and we are all for it. With this in mind, it is with great pleasure that we have caught up with the man of the moment, as he opens up about main inspirations and influences, developing his signature sound, the release of his hit single ‘Feelings,’ and much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations and/or influences that led to your chosen career pathway?
Thank you for having me! I remember hearing Axwell’s remix of ‘In the Air‘ for the first time. It totally made me fall in love with house music. After that I found out about all of our talented Swedish producers and DJ’s. This made it feel so close, since most of them were at the time just teens who tried out making beats on their computers at home. Following their footsteps, I tried to work with my own stuff to sound as good as theirs. Still to this day I think these guys are my biggest inspirations and influences. Other inspirations I almost found everywhere. I love listening to all kinds of music and I make my songs totally depending on my mood and what I’m into at the time.
With house the prominent genre surrounding your music production(s), we would like to know the impact that different sub-genre(s) have had on your style of play, as well as any thoughts on exploring new sound(s) as time progresses?
My heart will probably always drag my productions towards the progressive style. But all of these talented musicians from all over the world bring new elements and sounds to different sub-genres. Since I am not only making progressive I clearly get influenced by other genres too. You know it is really cool to combine sounds that are recognized with one specific genre to another one. For me that is what creativity and producing is all about. I don’t think that an artist has to stay with the same sound or sub-genre forever, that would be boring in my opinion. Instead I love finding new sounds and different ways to produce my tracks. I’m all open minded to every genre!
Gaining the support of Sander van Doorn for your first ever release ‘Olympia,’ we would like to know the significance of such an achievement, as well as an overall feeling when knowing that your music is recognised by some of the biggest names within the dance scene?
I remember I went to the cinema the day I released ‘Olympia,’ so I had my phone turned off. Coming home and turning it back on after a couple of hours and seeing that Sander Van Doorn supported this made my jaw drop to the ground. It was such a surreal feeling. I was happy just being on Spotify so my friends and family could listen to my stuff. But the fact that one of the biggest names in the industry? No way! It is still difficult to understand but I try to be proud about it, it is definitely an achievement that makes me stay motivated. After seeing his support I was staying up all night producing. It was such a motivation. My head went full on crazy thinking that if he likes this track, maybe he will like this one, or that one and so on. So for me it was an incentive to finish my ongoing projects!
Blessing fans alike with the most energetic of sound(s), could you give us an insight on the development of your signature style of play, as well as an overview on your music and the theme(s) that you aim to portray through each of your productions?
For me it is really difficult to explain the development or what I am aiming for. Every creative process is different. The only thing I have in mind while producing my tracks is that I have to FEEL something. Doesn’t matter if it makes me feel happy or pumped or even sad. As long as it makes me feel something. Mainly this leans towards the happy and very energetic songs. At least if you look at the tracks I’ve released. I have made a bunch of sad songs too that never will be released, haha. But it clearly depends on my mood and how I feel as a person during the process. But if the track makes me feel something my hope is for everyone else to feel it too!
Talking about highly-energetic productions, ‘Feelings’ has been growing in success ever since it’s release. We would like to know the main thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as the overall feel of implementing your own sound in the most distinctive of fashions?
‘Feelings‘ is actually an old track of mine with a lot of inspiration from Axwell’s earlier work. One day I was just experimenting with the structure of the song and I ended up mixing the old version of ‘Feelings’ together with a new project to give it a bit more fresh sound. I thought it was really cool to combine those old school chords with a big futuristic drop. During the process I was thinking that it would be nice to make it work for both sing-along and raging. Apparently it did! I’m happy it worked out well, it was a fun process and it’s probably my favorite track!
With 2022 now in full flow, could you give us a little insight on what the future holds for NoVone, as well as any new releases that may be on the horizon?
Hopefully you will see more of me in 2022! I’ve got a few shows coming up this summer and I’m working on a lot of new music! I’ve also got a couple of finished tracks that will come out before summer. The first one to be released is ‘Runaway,’ it will be out on April 22nd. My main goal this year is to play more live so more people can dance to my music! I hope you will like my upcoming stuff as well! Take care!
More than set on taking the dance industry by storm, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on NoVone and all his future endeavors within our community. In the meantime however, be sure to keep up to date with this rising star, by following him on Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.
Featured Image Credit: NoVone (via Press)