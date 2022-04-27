Parnassvs unveils electrifying new trance single ‘Enjoi’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 65

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, Parnassvs (real name Angelo del Carmen) has just unveiled the most electrifying of productions, entitled ‘Enjoi.’ Implementing the most unique of sound(s) through each of his releases, the San Francisco-based DJ/producer has been combining dark cinematic tones, basslines and euphoric melodies, with a prime aim of creating a “push and pull” between dark and uplifting. Achieving just that, this latest single will most definitely have listeners feeling some type of way, as each musical element has been applied in the most enticing of manners.

Evolving his style of play at any given time, this fast-rising star explores each and every angle that results in the most distinctive of products, and at the same time, elevates his status as one of the most prominent artists’ within our community. Diving deep into the realms of trance, hard techno and progressive, each of his releases act as a clear indicator of everything that he has set out achieve thus far in his career, and if ‘Enjoi’ is anything to go by, we can only be certain that the most prosperous of times await this multifaceted artist. As versatile as anyone can be within the dance scene, Parnassvs is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to perfection, and we are all for it.

“When I made this track, I wanted a big layered, driving sound that would be present throughout the track. Still retaining the push and pull of emotions present in trance music, ‘Enjoi’ was made to be something to really smile to – for the listener to say ‘F*ck yeah.'” – Parnassvs

Out now under Always Alive Recordings, ‘Enjoi’ acts as the second instalment on the label, as it follows the release of ‘Diversion’ alongside Daniel Kandi at the start of the year. Destined for nothing other than success with early support from the likes of Alex Morph, Tom Exo, Daniel Skyver and Manuel Le Saux , be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Taking the dance industry by storm, one fire track at a time, we will be keeping a close eye on all his future endeavors, but for the time being, you can stay up to date with all things Parnassvs by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

Image Credit: Parnassvs (via Facebook)