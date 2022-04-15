PAROOKAVILLE adds Steve Aoki and Martin Solveig to 2022 lineup

By Ryan Ford 11

PAROOKAVILLE, Germany’s largest electronic music festival, has added dance heavyweights Steve Aoki and Martin Solveig to its lineup for 2022.

The two names dropped as part of the festivals 5th major artist announcement ahead of the event, taking place on July 22nd to 24th at Weeze Airport. The announcement also brought a flurry of other exciting artists, brandishing acts such as ATB, Vini Vici and Lari Luke.

The 6th edition of the festival will see Steve Aoki return to the mainstage once again, headlining on Sunday having performed at every PAROOKAVILLE festival to date. The Israeli DJ duo Vini Vici are also set to pump up the adrenaline with their unrelenting psytrance sounds on the big stage the day before, on the Saturday. Also on that same day, the multi-talented Lari Luke will be equally at home on the mainstage bringing an eclectic mix of Future Bass, Trap and House into the fray. Solveig and ATB are playing elsewhere on the other hand, and are set to take make their impressions over at the Bill’s Factory stage across an unforgettable weekend.

Fans from over 40 countries are ready and waiting to travel to Germany’s Lower Rhine region later this year to experience the festival’s lunacy, love and pure joy. PAROOKAVILLE tickets are almost sold out, with 80% of passes gone already. The festival has sold out each year since its inception in 2015, so be quick if you still wish to be a part of one of the the craziest festival experiences this July. Limited tickets still available for purchase here.

Image Credit: Robin Böttcher, Moments Photography