Armin van Buuren Instagram post hints at possible David Guetta collaboration

By Ryan Ford 24

A recent Instagram post from Armin van Buuren has generated rumours that he and the number one DJ of the world, David Guetta, are potentially working on new music together.

Last weekend the trance heavyweight was in Los Angeles for the incredible ASOT celebrations that took place inside the Bank of California Stadium. The event took place with the likes of Cosmic Gate, Gabriel & Dresden, MaRLo and Ruben de Ronde taking to the decks behind the A State of Trance frontman himself. Thousands came out to witness his show-stopping performance, in which he also premiered new music alongside Gareth Emery.

In one of his most recent Instagram posts, not only is he snapped next to Emery, but the carousel also shows Armin to have spent some of his down-time with David Guetta during his time out in LA. The pair can be seen with their heads in their laptops, as if they are comparing music or working on a project together. The image stirred fans into a frenzy in the comments, as the prospect of a collaboration as big as this doesn’t come around very often. The pair are yet to release an original record together, having only remixed each others work in the past, so here is to hoping something is in the pipeline between two of dance music’s biggest names.

Check out the post that depicts Armin van Buuren and David Guetta together, below!

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren Twitter