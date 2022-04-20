Relive Avicii’s debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix from 2010: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

As far as legendary acts go, Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) is arguably one of, if not, the most iconic of artists’ to have ever graced the electronic dance industry. Tragically passing away on this very day, four years ago, there is not a moment in time that we are not reminded of the musical prowess of this genius mind, as his legacy lives through the most impressive of repertoires that we have ever seen. Impacting our community in more ways than none, we will be paying tribute to the Swedish icon by reliving his first-ever BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix episode, recorded all the way back in November of 2010.

At just 21 years of age, Tim Bergling was gaining momentum in the charts for his hit single, ‘Seek Bromance,’ and at the same time was looking to further enhance his presence under a new alias, and yes you have guessed right, Avicii was the one. With his latest at the time single, ‘My Feelings For You,’ also gaining rapid traction among the charts, this two-hour mix would eventually be regarded as one of the most significant of moments in the Swede’s prosperous career, leaving everyone in awe as time progressed. Blessing listeners with the most eclectic of vibes, Avicii’s signature house oriented sound will have anyone reminiscing of the good old days, whilst the inclusion of tracks from the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto, Diplo, Armin Van Buuren and Pendulum, elevate the mix to a different dimension.

Captivating from start to finish, Avicii was able to develop his own style of play from the very start of his career, and as he would mention in the introduction of the episode, producing was his main focus, with DJing resulting due to his love for creating music that will resonate with the crowds. Offering a mere glimpse of what was to follow, this highly-energetic mix remains a fan favourite to this very day, with the man of the moment also showcasing his brilliance through the early versions of his chart-topping singles ‘Levels‘ and ‘Fade Into Darkness.’ A BBC Radio 1 debut for the ages, be sure to check out Avicii’s 2010 Essential Mix in all its glory below, and don’t forget to leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Avicii Press (2009)