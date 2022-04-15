RL Grime teases several unreleased songs during Chicago headline show: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam

After throwing down during his headline show in Chicago, RL Grime has teased several unreleased songs and we could not be happier to reveal what is to come or all those trap enthusiasts out there. Continuing to evolve the music industry by showcasing some of the finest producers in the trap and experimental bass scene, RL Grime’s label Sable Valley has become widely recognized as a platform to support both rising and well-known artists. A true trap legend who has used his platform to support rising producers around the world, RL Grime is truly one of a kind. With many in Chicago recently being blessed by RL Grime’s signature bass-heavy and trap-inspired sound, RL Grime immediately rinsed some of the finest classics and new experimental sounds which we hope are being released soon.

Being quite silent on social media, RL Grime has been touring across the United States and has upcoming shows in Pensacola, Boston, San Marcos, Houston, and Dallas. Proving to us that he is changing the game one step at a time, many of us can relate to watching the 24-year-old classic film known as Space Jam and the new edition featured music from the one and only RL Grime. Now, taking us to his Chicago show full of energy, Good4Josh2 has revealed a video on Reddit which reveals Rl Grime’s IDs featuring music from Juelz, Jawns, ISOxo, Hex Cougar, and many more.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com