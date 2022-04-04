RÜFÜS DU SOL win ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ at the GRAMMYs

By Jackson Naffa 19

The Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have won the ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ category with their track ‘Alive’ at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

Beating out artists such as Bonobo, James Blake and Tiësto, it was more than a well-deserved victory. The full list of nominations can be found here.

The trio had previously been nominated twice in 2020 for a GRAMMY Award, with their album ‘Solace’ and one of the lead singles off said album, ‘Underwater’, being nominated for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’ and ‘Best Dance Recording’ respectively.

‘Alive’ was the lead single off their fourth studio album ‘Surrender’; it garnered monumental support from across the industry, with the likes of Alison Wonderland, Gabriel & Dresden and Lane 8 playing it regularly in their sets – it even copped a stunning rendition from Solomun.

In receiving their award, Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist of RÜFÜS DU SOL were joined on stage by Cassian and Jason Evigan, the co-producers of ‘Alive’. Their acceptance speech was full of thank you’s, with Tyrone’s young son getting his own special shout out.

RÜFÜS DU SOL spoke to triple j backstage after they received their GRAMMY award:

“We’re at a loss for words. It’s the highest accolade…I feel it’s something we’ve discussed over the years being a band and setting career goals. (It’s) such an ambitious thing and something we’d never expected. We make music for ourselves, and ‘Alive’ was a really personal song for us. Then releasing it was really special, for it to connect with people and perform it live. But then to win this accolade for it? We’re still in shock.” – Jon George “This has been a journey for 12 years now, so it was really cool to have all of our team there to celebrate with us. I’ll admit there’s been tears and it’s just a cool thing to be able to soak it up and be present… looking at each other and saying congratulations.” – Tyrone Lindqvist

The trio will return to Australia later in the year for what’ll be their first performances back home since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(We couldn’t be more excited) to come back and play new music for everyone that’s been waiting so patiently. We miss everyone back in Australia, it’s been really hard to be away for the past two years. Thanks for all the love and support.” – James Hunt

Image Credit: Frazer Harrison / 2022 The Recording Academy