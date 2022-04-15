Shambhala Music Festival reveals star-studded 2022 lineup featuring What So Not, Chris Lake & more

By Alshaan Kassam 8

After announcing their official cancellation in 2020, we are glad to announce Shambhala Music Festival 2022 will be happening in full force this year. Internationally recognized for creating a family of electronic dance music lovers who are happy to call the Salmo River Ranch their second home for the week. The highly-anticipated festival includes six diverse stages each managed by its own Stage Director and the star-studded lineup is the cherry on top of the overall festival experience. Revealing the official Shambhala 2022 lineup, this year will definitely be a special one as artists such as What So Not, Chris Lake, TOKiMONSTA, Valentino Khan, Mr. Carmack, DEATHPACT, Subtronics, Justin Martin, and more will be throwing it down at the farm. Additionally, there will be a surprise set that is yet to be revealed by the festival organizers.

With the 23rd annual Shambhala Festival taking place from July 22-25 at the Salmo River Ranch in beautiful British Columbia, attendees can expect an experience like no other filled with top-notch audio and visual production, the very best and brightest of artists, and most importantly all those good vibes spread from everyone. Consistently delivering a stellar lineup that spans all genres, Shambhala Festival 2022 will also bring in artists such as BIJOU, Dr.Fresch, Cloonee, Virtual Riot, Nostalgix, Felix Cartal, Boogie T, The Librarian, and many more. Official announcing on their social media platforms, the organizers share:

“Our Stage Directors have been hard at work bringing together our most diverse lineup so far, stacking world-class headliners alongside Shambhala favourites and some of the best up-and-comers around the world.

Full lineup release with 100+ more artists still to come. Claim your ticket HOME. Tickets are over 90% sold out, so don’t wait.”

With many more artists and surprises yet to be revealed, be sure to check out the full lineup below and grab the remaining tickets here.

Photo Credits: Shambhala Music Festival Official Press