Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki announces 2022 Ibiza residency at Amnesia

Steve Aoki is bringing the party back to Ibiza this summer as he has just announced his long-awaited return with a residency at Amnesia. Set to take place from July 5th to August 23rd, Aoki will bring himself along with various special guests to provide a can’t miss experience.

This announcement officially marks Aoki’s second residency on the infamous island and his first since 2019. Shows will happen every Tuesday during the month-long residency, with the opening party and weekly line-ups to be announced at a later date.

“Ibiza! I’m coming back after 3 long years. We all waited for summer on the island to be back in full force and that’s what I’ll be bringing to Amnesia, a banger show, a banger line up of guests and friends that will be supporting this new night every Tuesday in July and August. See u there.” – Steve Aoki, Press Release

A venue that first opened in the 1970s and is deemed “the birthplace of the Balearic beat,” Amnesia presents one of the most unique club experiences in Ibiza. Featuring two rooms, The Main Room and The Terrazara, that will be a perfect host to Aoki’s well-known massive performances.

Tickets are currently on sale, with general admission starting at $44 and early bird balcony tickets starting at $66 for the Opening Party. Prices vary for other dates. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Aoki’s return to the White Island, as tickets are going quickly.

Purchase tickets to see Steve Aoki + Special Guest at Amnesia Ibiza here.

