Search

 

 

Alwz snny gif banner
Alwz snny gif banner
Coachella
Events, Featured, Industry, News

Streaming the Coachella livestream: How to watch

By
14
catalog banner

It’s officially that time of year again when thousands of people from all sides of the world gather in the desert of California to be completely captivated and mesmerized by the performers on the stages in front of them over the course of three days. It’s Coachella weekend.

Now, Coachella is one of the most in-demand festivals in music history. With tickets selling out almost instantly. Due to that factor, not everybody can make the trip out to the west coast in person. However, luckily for us, Coachella is allowing the viewers at home to get that experience in real-time with its weekend-long live stream, and here is how to watch.

Maybe the best news outside of the fact that Coachella will stream its festival is that there is no payment to be made, no special website, no access codes and no signing up process. It’s as simple as grabbing your phone or computer and opening up Youtube. Once you are there, you can search Coachella’s channel, and on the front page, you will find the stream. It’s as easy as that, and yes of course, we will link it to this article at the bottom!

Set to take start at 7 pm Eastern Standard Time each day, the festival calls it “Front Row Coachella,” in which YouTube will bring “more Coachella to you. Wherever you are.” And if you are worried about one of your favorite acts possibly not getting the air time you would like them to, fear not, as Coachella will officially be streaming three separate channels throughout the weekend.

The desert will play host to some unforgettable performances starting later today, and thanks to Coachella, fans across the world will get to witness them as one.

View all three Coachella channels with stage schedules for the weekend below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fB87Hesjkw

Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tags: ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]