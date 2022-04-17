Search

 

 

Alwz snny gif banner
Alwz snny gif banner
Swedish House Mafia
Events, Featured, Industry, News

Swedish House Mafia host ‘Paradise Again’ release party with Spotify at Coachella

By
29
catalog banner

It was a monumental day for the Swedish House Mafia on Friday with the release of their long-awaited album ‘Paradise Again.’ To celebrate, the trio collaborated with Spotify to host an album release party after the first day of Coachella in the desert.

Held at the Zenyara Estate, it was the first time the Swedes had all shared a stage together since their run of shows back in 2019, and it didn’t disappoint. With the entire show being live-streamed on Spotify’s “Spotify Live” app, Swedish House Mafia not only played through all the songs on their new album, but they previewed reworks of their past iconic songs.

The night was littered with unforgettable moments. First, fellow DJs Damian Lazarus and Cole Knight opened the show with tremendous sets of their own. Then came a special guest appearance from Alesso, who is rumored to possibly be the opener for the ‘Paradise Again’ tour, as he joined Swedish House Mafia on stage for a few tracks.

Taking place in the early hours of the morning following the conclusion of the first day of Coachella, the event was a first of its kind. And as they prepare for their Sunday closing performance with The Weeknd, there was no better act to open up this new avenue and officially close the first day of the festival than the Swedes themselves.

Stream Swedish House Mafia’s new album ‘Paradise Again’ below, and don’t forget to tune into their Coachella performance tomorrow night at 11:05 pm PDT on Coachella’s Youtube live stream here.

Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Spotify

Tags: , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]