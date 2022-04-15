Swedish House Mafia drop anticipated album ‘Paradise Again’: Listen
Ever since their highly-anticipated return, Swedish House Mafia have been teasing fans alike with the release of ‘Paradise Again.’ Producing a body of work for the ages, this latest album will most definitely have you feeling some type of way, as each track clearly represents the new era of music that we have been longing for. Having left their very own mark, it was only a matter of time until the evolution of their legendary sound. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Swedish House Mafia have ensured that this latest album entices listeners in the most scintillating of ways, with each track, acting as a clear representation of everything that they have set to achieve within our community.
Captivating audiences for quite some time now, each of the 13 tracks on this awe-inspiring album will have you begging for more, as the Swedish icons have ensured that their return is one for the history books. Elevating their status to even further heights, each track represents a new era of electronic music, whilst at the same time, creates a sound that justifies their title as the the most legendary of acts. Destined to reach the very top of the charts, ‘Paradise Again’ is the epitome of an album that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor.
“Since the day we formed SHM our dream was to make a studio album, an album that would stand for who we are as individuals and artists. Since our reunion we decided to fulfill our dream, we would embark on a sonic adventure that would take us to a new world, a world of free thoughts, limitless ideas, and space for expression. This is us, this is our world, this is ‘Paradise Again.’ – Swedish House Mafia
Producing one fire track after the other, the iconic Swedes have ensured that each collaboration is more thrilling than the next, whilst their signature sound is evident throughout. Collaborating with the likes of A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd and Sting, we can’t help but feel that sense of complete euphoria, as each production takes us all on a musical journey that compares to no other. More than set to take the dance industry by storm, ‘Paradise Again’ is destined to create a legacy of its own. Out now, be sure to check out each track of the iconic album below, and don’t forget to leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!
Image Credit: Swedish House Mafia (via Instagram)