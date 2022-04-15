Ever since their highly-anticipated return, Swedish House Mafia have been teasing fans alike with the release of ‘Paradise Again.’ Producing a body of work for the ages, this latest album will most definitely have you feeling some type of way, as each track clearly represents the new era of music that we have been longing for. Having left their very own mark, it was only a matter of time until the evolution of their legendary sound. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Swedish House Mafia have ensured that this latest album entices listeners in the most scintillating of ways, with each track, acting as a clear representation of everything that they have set to achieve within our community.