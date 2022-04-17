Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd Coachella 2022 live performance: Watch

By Creighton Branch 13

Every now and then through the course of musical history, we are lucky to get a moment that we know will live in our minds forever. One of those moments will take place come Sunday night in the desert of Indio, California at Coachella 2022 as Swedish House Mafia returns to the stage to team up with The Weeknd for what will be a performance for the ages as they close out Weekend One of the distinguished festival.

Now while only so many can actually be in attendance to witness the show in person, everybody across the globe will have the opportunity to see the show live, thanks to the exclusive Coachella live stream on YouTube. According to Coachella, the set is scheduled to start at 11:05 pm PDT and will stream on channel one. So far, both headliners (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) have gotten a show length of 80 minutes, so expect the same from the Swedes. While we do not know much about what the set will incorporate based on Axwell teasing the stage set up on social media and the group showing off the equipment setup they will be bringing, we are sure in for a treat. Expect surprises.

It is currently unknown how The Weeknd will feature in the set as this is a joint performance but rest assured that both acts will make sure it is the perfect fit. Expect mostly new music (if not all) and a brand new production from the trio as Swedish House Mafia just released their long-awaited album, ‘Paradise Again’ while The Weeknd is riding the success of his latest album ‘Dawn FM.’

When it comes to staging design and execution, there might be no act that does it better and more precisely than the Swedish House Mafia. Not only will this be a monumental set for both them and The Weeknd but it will be just pure fun and a great way to end weekend one of Coachella.

Watch Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd take the Coachella main stage to close out Coachella 2022 Weekend One at 11:05 pm PDT on the Coachella YouTube page below.

Image Credit: Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd