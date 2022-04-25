The Chainsmokers release new track ‘Riptide’

By Nicole Pepe 17

The Chainsmokers are back and better than ever with their newest track ‘Riptide’.

The track is a single from their forthcoming album ‘So Far So Good‘ scheduled to be released on May 13th, 2022. This will be the first full-length studio album released by the duo (real names Alex Pall and Drew Taggart) since their 2019 release ‘World War Joy’ and their third single, the previous being ‘High’ and ‘iPad’.

In 2020, the pair announced their official “hiatus” from releasing music citing their reason as “focusing on their next chapter” within music. thus giving them time to work on their new album. This hiatus also included an official break from social media and performances, but was broken during the COVID-19 pandemic with a drive-in concert entitled ‘Safe & Sound’.

With only just a few weeks to go until the much anticipated release of ‘So Far So Good’, the new single ‘Riptide’ is a fun future pop track reminiscence of the classic Chainsmokers sound. Adding in a few fresher elements like bubbly synths, charismatic vocals, and catchy riffs, ‘Riptide’ was well worth the wait. The emotional songwriting and lyrics can also be attributed to a few big-name acts such as Chris Martin from Coldplay, DJ/Producer Whethen whose best known for tracks such as ‘Can’t Hide‘ and his remix of Midnight to Monaco‘s track ‘Suicide’, and Emily Warren, best known for her collaborations with Backstreet Boys, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes and Khalid.

Listen to The Chainsmokers new single ‘Riptide’ below:

Image Credit: Press