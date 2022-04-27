The Waves release feel-good house single ‘Breathing’ feat. Daniele Sorrentino: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 34

More than set on leaving their own mark within the electronic dance industry, The Waves have just released a feel-good house single, entitled ‘Breathing.’ Implementing their signature sound throughout, this latest production will have listeners embark on the most captivating, and yet, meaningful of journeys. Elevating the track to even further heights, Italian singer/songwriter Daniele Sorrentino adds the most awe-inspiring of touches on this certified hit, and in turn, has blessed us all with an end product for the ages.

Gaining momentum on the daily, the Austrian DJ/producer duo ensure the most positive of vibes, with each of their releases acting as a clear indication of everything that they have set out to achieve within our community. Fresh off the success of their most recent single, ‘Hold On,’ it comes to no surprise that this fast-rising act has taken the dance industry by storm, and if ‘Breathing’ is anything to go by, we are more than certain that this is only the beginning to the most prosperous of careers within our scene. Enticing listeners in the most impressive of fashions, The Waves portray the most clear of messages through their love for music, and in turn, represent a fresh new ideology along the way.

“The song is about awareness. We all make mistakes, but not all of us are aware of how to make up for them, how to use mistakes to become a better person. The main focus of the song is that becoming aware is what can really start a change inside each one of us. It’s the little and simple things in life that make us the happiest and there is no need for a fast life because slowing down, sometimes, is all we need in order to be able to see the bigger picture in life and make new priorities. Stop, breathe, restart. Breathe.“ – The Waves

Destined for nothing other than the top of the charts, ‘Breathing’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection. A certified hit in our books, be sure to check out this feel-good anthem in all its glory below, and don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. As addictive as their next production(s), we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on The Waves and all their future endeavors, but in the meantime, you can stay up to date by following this up and coming duo on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

Image Credit: Laura Mazurek