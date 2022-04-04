Tiësto announces wife Annika Verwest is pregnant with second child

By Ellie Mullins 69

Congratulations are in order, again, for Tiësto and his wife Annika Verwest, as they have just announced that she is pregnant with their second child!

Not long ago after their GRAMMY Awards appearance together last night, they took to socials today to announce the wonderful news, posting pictures with Tiësto’s hand lovingly around her stomach on the red carpet during the awards ceremony. After getting married in a stunning ceremony in the middle of the Utah desert in September of 2019, they welcomed their first child Viola Margreet back in 2020 after and will soon be welcoming their second, this time a baby boy.

After he posted the short but sweet caption “I am having another baby with the love of my life ❤️“, many fellow DJs flooded to the comments to congratulate the pair, with the likes of David Guetta, MORTEN, Don Diablo, Charlotte de Witte, Vini Vici and just about every other producer under the sun offering their congratulations. With Jauz also recently announcing his wife Joann‘s pregnancy on stage at Beyond Wonderland, there is plenty to be celebrated in the electronic scene currently!

See the sweet pregnancy announcements by both Tiësto and Annika below. We’re wishing them all the best on this wonderful journey!

Image Credit: Tiësto (via Instagram)