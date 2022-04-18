Tiësto joins Karol G at Coachella to perform some of his latest hit singles

By Ryan Ford 31

Last weekend, international DJ icon Tiësto joined Colombian sensation Karol G during her main stage set at Coachella, for a special performance together.

Taking to the stage, the legendary Dutch producer joined the 31-year-old vocalist to perform their history-making hit “Don’t Be Shy” and the GRAMMY-nominated single “The Business.” His appearance on stage marked Tiësto’s long-awaited return to the Coachella main stage, after being the first ever DJ to close out the stage in 2009, and playing there the year after in 2010. Coming together on one of the biggest stages, the Colorado crowds were left in awe by the superstar DJs surprise appearance.

Last year, the pair made history with “Don’t Be Shy,” which marked the first English song ever for Karol G, and the first Latin artist collaboration for Tiësto. His track “The Business” has also experienced its fair share of success since its release in back in 2020, accumulating over 1.4 billion global streams, and becoming certified Platinum in 15 countries among other accolades.

Weekend 2 of Coachella is still to come, so we could be in for a few extra surprises before the festival concludes next Sunday. Who know’s we might even see these two on stage once more!

Image Credit: persberichten.deperslijst.com