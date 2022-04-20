Tiësto takes on Cherub’s 2013 hit ‘Doses & Mimosas’ for new remix: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 9

Dutch superstar and global icon Tiësto has taken on Cherub’s 2013 hit, ‘Doses & Mimosas’, to create a new, upbeat remix of the track; released on his very own Musical Freedom record label.

The vibes on this remix are laid back; you’ll be sure to hear this on the beach as you’re sipping on a drink with your friends, after a big weekend out on the town. It has received radio support from the likes of Dannic, Lucas & Steve and R3HAB. At the time of writing, the original track has amounted to 178 million streams on Spotify, which exemplifies just how much of a banger it is. The track resurfaced last year, after Vintage Culture and Zerky put their club twist on the track.

Thus far, it’s apparent that Tiësto has deemed 2022 ‘the year of the remix.’ He’s yet to release an original track, with this ‘Doses & Mimosas’ remix being his sixth remix of the year. He’s remixed MEDUZA and Hozier’s ‘Tell It To My Heart’, ACRAZE’s anthem ‘Do It To It’, Charlie Puth’s ‘Light Switch’, Sigala’s ‘Melody’ and even an edit of Ӧwnboss and Sevek’s ‘Move Your Body’. Not to mention he’s also released the remix pack for his smash hit ‘The Motto’ with Ava Max, with Robin Schulz, Ӧwnboss and Nathan Dawe taking on those duties.

Tiësto has quite the 2022 scheduled on the road, with multiple residencies in Las Vegas at AYU Dayclub and Zouk, as well as stops at just about every landmark electronic music festival in the world, including Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Europe and Tomorrowland. He’ll be playing this weekend at Ubbi Dubbi Festival alongside Alison Wonderland, CamelPhat and Excision to name a few. You can see the rest of his upcoming tour dates here.

You can stream the Tiësto remix of ‘Doses & Mimosas’ by Cherub down below, please be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: rukes.com