Tomorrowland releases vinyl box set of 2015-2019 tracks

By Nicole Pepe 87

Tomorrowland has just released their 3rd installment of their iconic vinyl box set. The ‘Tomorrowland Vinyl Box Trilogy Part III’ features tracks spanning from 2015 to 2019 and has followed up on the previous two volumes the festival has released, which have sold out. The box set not only is comprised of five years worth of iconic tracks from Tomorrowland but features “30 iconic festival anthems”

Some of the artists that have their tracks printed in the box set are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Fisher, Martin Garrix, MEDUZA, Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, and also include tracks that have never been printed on vinyl before.

The 5 LP vinyl box set is limited to 3,000 copies and there are still some available at the time of writing. Some other notable specs of the collector’s item include an exclusive numbered Tomorrowland Certificate and unique box packaging. The festival has also stated that this will be the third and final edition of the ‘Tomorrowland Vinyl Box’ completing the trilogy.

To purchase the third installment of the ‘Tomorrowland Vinyl Box Trilogy Part III’ click here.

Tomorrowland will resume this summer for the first time in nearly four years. Tickets are currently sold out, however, you can join the waitlist and view the festival lineup here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Facebook