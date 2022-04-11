Will 2022 be the year we see the resurgence of Drum n’ Bass?

By Creighton Branch 15

Throughout the course of electronic music history, there have been multiple genres that have emerged as the leading force in the community. Early on, it was the hypnotic sounds of trance and techno. Later it eventually became the upbeat groove of house music, and then came the wave of progressive house, dubstep, and others. These genres not only had years in the spotlight, but they became staples within the scene and play home to some of dance music’s most iconic acts to this day.

However, every so often, in between these few monstrous genres, we come to experiment with new sounds and unique ways to create. This ultimately leads to the explosion in popularity of a newly discovered sub-genre every year. But what if, for 2022, the next popular genre is not a new sound waiting for discovery. What if, instead, it is one that has been here for decades already. One that sorely been forgotten in the shadows of music over time? What if 2022 is the year we see the resurgence of Drum n’ Bass.

Now yes, I do understand that might be a bold statement. There are thousands of ways the scene could go for this year, especially with the introduction of new and exciting subgenres such as David Guetta and Morten’s “Future Rave.” And before we continue, I don’t want to discredit the historic acts that have paved the way to allow this comeback to happen. From Noisia, Netsky, Andy C, to Wilkinson, Chase & Status, High Contrast and of course Pendulum, these artists have built the platform that allowed Drum n’ Bass to elevate to the level that it’s at today. But, if you have attended any festivals over the last year or diligently watch the charts on sites such as Beatport, you understand my point.