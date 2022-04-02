Will Sparks fuels the crowd with the utmost energy by delivering ‘Say It Again’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 26

Some may recognize him from that Melbourne bounce in ‘Ah Yeah So What’ and his ability to perfectly execute his own distinctive sound in the scene, either way, it is clear Will Sparks is always on another level to ignite any crowd with the utmost energy. Throwing it down at festivals around the globe and even curating his very own Sparksmania Tour, if you are lucky enough to catch Will Sparks in your area, I highly suggest buying your ticket fast. Defining his own sound comes so naturally to this Australian producer and this legend has shown no signs of slowing down in 2022. Exploring his own take on the beauty of house music, Will Sparks is returning to Armada for his energetic tune ‘Say It Again’ which has proven to fire up the crowd no matter where you are in the world. Relying primarily on his creative genes and unorthodox production style, the amount of dedication to his craft does not go unnoticed.

Flowing directly into Spark’s world of prolonged frequencies which build up into a climax of distortion, a morphed instrumental infused with drum claps takes over. Dropping all fury on this one, Will Sparks ignites the crowd as menacing basslines and a solid trance-like melody indeed are the perfect match for this fast-tempo tune. Slowing it down with a gentle melody that chimes in and out, Will Sparks is preparing his listeners for what is to come. An eerie backdrop appears with vibrant vocals which leads into the monstrous bassline we all need in our lives. With the legend embarking on another massive year of touring and music releases, he has already made an unforgettable imprint on the electronic dance music world, but he’s far from finished.

“I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again, this hits different” – Will Sparks

Listen to ‘Say It Again’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com