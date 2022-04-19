YouTube provides a lavish viewing experience for Coachella 2022

By Lakshay Bhagtani 27

Over the years, YouTube has been providing us all with front-row access to one of the most prestigious music festivals in the world Coachella. This year won’t turn out to be an exception as the festival returns for its 21st edition to the Empire Polo Club, along with a two-weekend live stream – the first weekend of which has just passed – which will be covered exclusively by YouTube.

Apart from getting a taste of the live-action, music fans across the globe will now be able to enjoy YouTube pre-parties, exclusive artists and Coachella merchandise on YouTube shopping, behind-the-scenes content through YouTube shorts, and intimate artist interviews. If that wasn’t enough, the platform is also giving out two lifetime passes for Coachella in the form of NFTs. To enter the contest, users have to create and upload a video on shorts describing who their dream +1 would be if they win lifetime passes for the festival. More information about this contest is available here.

The live stream for weekend 1 (April 15-17) was sponsored by Verizon and TRESemmé saw the likes of Joe Kay, Quenlin Blackwell, Therapy Gecko, and Veronica De La Cruz as the hosts. For the second weekend, Joe and Veronica are set to return as hosts from 22-24 April.

Be sure to check out the highlights from week 1 below –

Read Next – Coachella 2022 shows off impressive live stream experience for day one: Recap

Image credit: Coachella (via Facebook)