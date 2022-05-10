10 highlights to not miss at this year’s Sunset Music Festival

There are only 10 days left until the highly-anticipated Sunset Music Festival will kick off from May 27-29. To build the anticipation even further, we have compiled 10 highlights you do not want to miss out on during this year’s festival.

The iconic Sunset Music Festival has rapidly grown to become recognized as the largest festival in Tampa Bay with an audio and visual experience like no other. With a massive phase two lineup featuring Dillon Francis, Diplo, Liquid Stranger, Valentino Khan, GORDO, Malaa, and many more top-notch artists, Sunset Music Festival cannot come any sooner. Celebrating the festival’s 10-year anniversary at Raymond James Stadium, below are 10 highlights to ensure your festival experience will be like no other.

Alesso will return to Sunset Music Festival after blessing the stages 10 years ago! What better way to celebrate the 10-year anniversary than with Alesso closing out the main stage. This year, the festival has extended from two to three full days offering redesigned stages, reimagined site grounds, and refreshed festival offerings. Be a part of the iconic Sunset Moment Saturday during sunset which is a key time that the Sunset and Disco Donnie Presents team uses as an opportunity to highlight Sunset Music Festival attendees who have become family over the past 10 years. Fans make this event possible every year, and this is a small but meaningful time of reflection and gratitude while the sunsets. Be sure to check out the lady of the Femme house LP Giobbi, emotive vocalist & DJ Pauline Herr, and Nightbass queen Wenzday as they throw down massive sets at the festival. The breathtaking fireworks and legendary main stage audio and visual production gracing Raymond James Stadium.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com Enjoy four stages of music with unique vibes and take it all in over the weekend. Get your melodic and heavy bass fix with Zeds Dead and ILLENIUM over on the Sunset Stage. For all the powerhouse bass music make sure to run to The Eclipse stage to check out Wreckno. With a key component being artist discovery, be sure to see Rossy and Moore Kismet at the Horizon stage. In need of some festival attire? Sunset Music Festival has got you covered with amazing and colorful retail vendors selling official merchandise during the festival. Need to chill out for a bit? Head to the chill-out areas with cushiony bean bag chairs, shade structures, and more. Take full advantage of the tropical weather at the finest beaches in the world! Meet the festival founders Disco Donnie and John Santoro as they welcome you to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sunset Music Festival.

Be sure to grab your last-minute tickets here and let us know if you are attending in the comments.

Image Credit: Sunset Music Festival Press