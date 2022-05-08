8 pieces of equipment every good guitar player needs to have

By Yotam Dov 19

If you’re a guitar player, then you know that having the right equipment is essential to your success. Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been playing for years, there are certain pieces of gear that every guitarist should have. There are a lot of different pieces of gear that you can use to improve your playing, and today we’re going to talk about eight of them. These are some of the most important pieces of equipment that every guitarist should have in their arsenal. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Picks

Picks are one of the most important pieces of equipment for any guitarist. Although it is possible to play without a pick, it’s much more difficult. Picks make it easier to play with more precision and accuracy. They also help you to get a better sound out of your guitar. If you’re just starting out, it’s a good idea to buy a few different picks so that you can experiment with them and find the one that works best for you. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so it’s important to find one that is comfortable for you to hold and use. There are also different types of picks available, such as those made from plastic or metal. You’ll need to experiment with different picks to see which one suits your playing style.

Tuners

Tuners are another essential piece of equipment for any guitarist. A tuner is a device that helps you to keep your guitar in tune. It’s important to have a tuner because if your guitar is out of tune, it will sound bad. In addition, it can also be difficult to play in tune if your guitar is not properly tuned. There are a variety of different tuners available on the market, so it’s important to find one that suits your needs. Some tuners are better than others, and some are more expensive. If you’re just starting out, it’s a good idea to buy a simple tuner that is easy to use. Luckily, you can find them both online and in music stores.

Noise Gate Pedals

Noise gate pedals are another essential piece of equipment for any guitarist. A noise gate pedal is a device that helps to reduce the amount of noise that your guitar makes. If you’re playing in a band, it’s important to have a noise gate pedal so that you don’t drown out the other members of your band. In addition, if you’re recording your guitar, a noise gate pedal can help to reduce the amount of background noise in your recordings. There are a variety of different noise gate pedals available on the market, so it’s important to do your research. You should look for the best noise gate pedal on the market and compare their prices and features. Only then will you be able to find one that suits your needs.

Spare Strings

Is there anything worse than having your string break in the middle of a gig? This is why it’s always a good idea to have spare strings with you. That way, if one of your strings does break, you can quickly replace it and get back to playing. It’s also a good idea to keep an extra set of strings at home so that you can change them when they start to wear out. There are a variety of different string gauges available, so it’s important to find the ones that suit your playing style. You can buy strings online or in music stores.

Straps

Guitarists use straps to help support their guitars. If you’re going to be playing standing up, it’s important to have a strap so that you can keep your guitar from slipping. In addition, straps also help to distribute the weight of the guitar evenly across your body. This is especially important if you’re going to be playing for long periods of time. As with anything else, there are a variety of different straps available on the market. You should look for one that is comfortable for you to wear and that is made from high-quality materials.

Gig Bag/Case

A gig bag or case is another essential piece of equipment for any guitarist. If you’re going to be transporting your guitar, it’s important to have a gig bag or case to protect it. Gig bags and cases come in a variety of different sizes, so it’s important to find one that is the right size for your guitar. In addition, you should also look for one that has plenty of padding to protect your guitar from being damaged. You can buy gig bags and cases online or in stores, however, it’s important to make sure that you’re getting a good quality product. In addition, when it comes to gig bags and cases, you get what you pay for. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality product, be prepared to pay a bit more.

Guitar Stands

Guitar stands are a great way to keep your guitar safe when you’re not playing it. If you have an expensive guitar, it’s worth investing in a good quality stand. That way, you can be sure that your guitar won’t be damaged. In addition, guitar stands also help to keep your guitar in good condition by preventing it from getting dusty. When looking for a guitar stand, you should look for one that is made from high-quality materials and that is the right size for your guitar. You can find guitar stands online or in stores.

Music Stands

Oftentimes, guitarists also use music stands. Music stands are a great way to keep your music in front of you so that you can easily read it. In addition, music stands also help to keep your music from getting wrinkled or damaged. Music stands are especially important for those who play in bands or who are taking guitar lessons. When looking for a music stand, you also should look for one that is durable and that is the right size for your needs.

There are a variety of different pieces of equipment that every good guitar player needs to have. In this article, we’ve listed some essential pieces of equipment that every guitarist should have. These include picks, tuners, noise gate pedals, spare strings, straps, gig bags/cases, and guitar stands. It’s important to find the right gear for you, so be sure to do your research before making any purchase.

Featured Image Credit: Сергей Игнацевич from Pixabay